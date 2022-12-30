Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Snow showers have tapered off this morning and the Winter. Weather Advisory has been cancelled. For the Winter Storm. Warning, heavy snow is expected. Total snow...
SFGate
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. General seas 10 to 12 ft. through Wednesday morning. But, seas will temporarily climb to. 12 to 14 ft during the ebb current of 5.5 kt at 215 pm...
SFGate
City Braces Itself For Severe Weather, High Winds
PALO ALTO (BCN) A strong storm due to arrive in Palo Alto on Wednesday will rival the impact of Saturday's storm, with the highest rainfall occurring Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning, the police department announced. A high-wind watch will also be in effect for the same period. A multi-departmental...
Comments / 0