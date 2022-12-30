Tropical Weather-Pacific
Tropical Weather-Pacific for Friday, December 30, 2022
Eastern Pacific:
There is no Eastern Pacific tropical discussion at this time.
Western Pacific:
No tropical cyclones
As of Thursday morning EST, there are no tropical cyclones in the western Pacific, and none are expected to develop over the next few days.
However, a cluster of enhanced showers and thunderstorms persists just to the east of the Philippines. This low is not expected to become a depression or storm but is expected to spread heavier rain
from eastern Visayas to eastern Luzon into early Friday, local time.
Southern Pacific:
No new information for this time period.
