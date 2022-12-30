ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
wyso.org

Dayton racino gears up for sports betting

Starting January 1st sports betting is legal in Ohio. Sports betting will be offered at Ohio casinos and online through Barstool’s Sportsbook website or app. Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway will start the new year with expanded job opportunities and career advancement for staff at the racino. David Schleter...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Legalization of sports betting raises concerns about gambling addiction

On January 1st, Sports Betting was made legal in Ohio. That’s created a lot of excitement among many sports fans and casinos and businesses offering the betting. But it also has some concerned about the risks of problem gambling and addiction. William Roberts is the Senior manager of Addiction...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Sports Betting Now Legal; Ohioans Help Ukrainian Refugees; Local New Year Resolutions

Place Your Bets - Sports betting is now legal in Ohio. It will be offered at Ohio casinos and online. Reporter Shay Frank explains what the impact in Dayton could be. Helping Ukrainian Refugees - An organization founded to help Afghan refugees find homes in the United States, has expanded its mission. Welcome US is now working on relocating Ukrainians.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

New Ohio General Assembly starts with uncertain House Speaker vote

The new two-year session of the 135th Ohio General Assembly gets underway on Tuesday, and there’s a possibility it could start with an unusual result to what typically is a routine first-day activity - the official vote for House and Senate leadership. There are suggestions from both Republican and...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

A third atmospheric river storm is set to add to misery in California's flooded areas

Forecasters in Northern California have a sobering new-year message for people who are reeling from floods and mudslides: the situation could get worse before it gets better. Parts of the state remained under flash flood warnings Monday morning, after a weather phenomenon known as an atmospheric river dropped historic rain levels on San Francisco, Oakland and other areas. But a second atmospheric river is predicted to arrive soon — and it will be as bad or worse than the New Year's Eve deluge, forecasters warn.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy