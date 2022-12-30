Read full article on original website
Related
Biden's border crisis: Our immigration courts have a 2,023,441 case backlog and it's more than we can handle
Biden’s border crisis has a 2,023,441 case backlog -- more than immigration courts can handle. Almost 800,000 are waiting on asylum hearings that take years.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Bloody New York City New Year's Eve 'gang related' stabbing in Times Square sends man to hospital
An altercation between two men in Times Square on Saturday morning sent one man to the hospital with stab wounds while the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Media dunk on Pope Benedict XVI after his death: ‘Good riddance’ to ‘cartoonish’ and ‘troubled legacy’
Major news outlets marked the news of Pope Benedict XVI's death on Saturday with coverage critical of his "rigid" and "cartoonish" commitment to Catholic tradition.
3 big mistakes that can give scammers access to your bank accounts
Over $3 billion a year is estimated to be lost due to elder scams because they are typically financially secure, have good credit and are trusting.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger studied under expert on serial killer BTK; daughter 'sick' at news
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's advanced studies in criminology included time studying with the psychologist who co-wrote a book with serial killer BTK.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s family issues statement after his arrest: 'Presumption of innocence'
The family of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the suspect in the Nov. 13 Idaho murder of four university students, has released a statement.
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Chilling video of Damar Hamlin talking about Bills teammate Dane Jackson surfaces
A video of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin talking about his teammate Dane Jackson went viral on Monday night after his scary ordeal.
Dollar Tree Employee murdered with machete
A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio store on New Year’s Day.
Florida New Year's Day shooting leaves 2 dead and 4 injured: Police
A shooting in Florida on New Year's Day left two men dead and four others injured, and police are looking for any information that can lead to an arrest.
Barbara Walters left behind messages about her 'sense of isolation' as a child — and what drove her success
Broadcasting icon Barbara Walters passed away at 93 but left vivid tales of her life in a memoir, "Audition," published in 2008. In that book, she revealed challenges posed by her sister, Jackie.
Nancy Grace dissects revelations from the Idaho murders suspect: He went in with the 'intent to kill'
"Fox Nation" host Nancy Grace reacts to news of a suspect in custody in the Idaho murders and analyzes what's next in the investigation on 'Hannity.'
NYC millionaire pharma executive convicted of killing autistic son found dead after Supreme Court revokes bail
New York City pharmaceutical executive Gigi Jordan, convicted of killing her 7-year-old autistic son, was found dead after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail.
Some House Republicans concerned McCarthy speakership would continue 'past and ongoing Republican failures'
Nine GOP House members said Kevin McCarthy's election to the speakership could mean a continuation of past and ongoing Republican failures.
Bengals' Tee Higgins offers support to Damar Hamlin after Bills player's terrifying incident
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins offered his support for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills safety was rushed to the hospital when he collapsed on the field.
Georgia men arrested in connection with $22 million dollar drug bust
Two Georgia men were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Hall County. Liquid methamphetamine worth an estimated $22 million was seized.
Idaho murder suspect Kohberger wearing suicide-prevention vest, police used crime scene DNA: sources
Bryan Kohberger is wearing a suicide-prevention vest while he is being held in Pennsylvania following his arrest for the murder of four University of Idaho students.
Australia’s ‘ABC’ rings in New Year’s with an ‘embarrassing’ ‘woke’ bang, gets blasted as a 'disgrace'
Critics slammed Australian broadcast network "The ABC" on Twitter Saturday for pushing "woke" content during its 9 PM New Year's Eve fireworks show.
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest mirrors stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest parallels a stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history, where on Reds Opening Day, an MLB game was suspended due to an umpire's heart attack.
Fox News
919K+
Followers
4K+
Post
713M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2