Buffalo, NY

Comments / 11

MrMax
3d ago

Stupid…Can you imagine all our Presidents being expected to stay in the country when the weather gets bad? THAT’S what GOVERNORS AND SENATORS ARE FOR! Ask Ted Cruz…

eddygumbo
3d ago

Does anyone seriously think any of these career politicians give a care about taxpayers?

insideradio.com

Buffalo’s WEBR Hit With $1 Million Suit By Former Operations Manager.

Kenmore Broadcasting Communications adult standards WEBR Buffalo (1440) has been slapped with a $1 million discrimination suit filed by the station’s former Operations Manager. Laura Freeman alleges employment discrimination based on sex/gender and retaliation after she says she voiced complaints about discrimination to the station's HR manager. Named as...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

PHOTOS: Blizzard of '22

The high wind blows the snow across a neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. A battering winter storm has knocked out power to 1.7 million homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that the the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning, some roads would be closed through Christmas day and almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded in the snow.(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

What does Buffalo need for the next storm? Councilman Scanlon proposes resolution to address those questions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several resolutions authored by Buffalo Common Council member Chris Scanlon aims to address what he feels are asset issues within multiple city departments. "It's incumbent upon us as elected officials to kind of take a look at what happened, examine what's going on, see how we can always be improving, and make sure we're able to respond," Scanlon said.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

AG James Announces $2.1 Million Settlement with WNY Doctor Over Illegal Billing Practices

A doctor who runs multiple medical practices in Western New York, including Chautauqua County, will be paying more than $2.1 million as part of a recent civil settlement that resolves an investigation into illegal Medicaid billing practices for vein treatments. The investigation, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Dr. David DiMarco submitted more than 1,000 claims for procedures to Medicaid between March 2015 and October 2021 without sufficient documentation to show what procedures were actually performed or why the procedures were medically necessary, resulting in overpayment of Medicaid reimbursement. As a result of the settlement, DiMarco will pay $2,139,037 to Medicaid and will also withdraw from the New York State Medicaid program. Dr. DiMarco owns D.B. DiMarco and DiMarco Vein Centers, medical practices with several locations in Western New York, including Lakewood, Olean and Ellicottville.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move

Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

Man breaks into NY school to shelter people in blizzard

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue. “I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” […]
KENMORE, NY
2 On Your Side

City of Buffalo extends deadline for paying property taxes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents are getting extra time to pay their property taxes because of the blizzard. On Saturday, Mayor Byron Brown and Common Council President Darius Pridgen announced an extension of the second installment of the city property tax payments, and the assessment grievance period deadline. The...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

FBI Offering $25,000 For Information In Deadly Shooting Of 12-Year-Old

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cold case murder of a 12-year-old. Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem, age 12, was shot and killed in Buffalo on April 6, 2019, around 8:30 pm. Sadly, he was in his own home when he was shot. Badraldeen was in the kitchen of the apartment he lived in when he was hit by a stray bullet.
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

New Year, new leadership in Allegany County

Annual organizational meeting is Tuesday January 3. W. Brooke Harris to become Chairman, Kevin “Fred” Demick will be Vice-Chair. This week, a new slate of leaders will be sworn into office in the Allegany County Legislature. While the fifteen member board are the same team as last year, the leadership will be changing.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
