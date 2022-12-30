Read full article on original website
MrMax
3d ago
Stupid…Can you imagine all our Presidents being expected to stay in the country when the weather gets bad? THAT’S what GOVERNORS AND SENATORS ARE FOR! Ask Ted Cruz…
4
eddygumbo
3d ago
Does anyone seriously think any of these career politicians give a care about taxpayers?
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity is receiving millions in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
insideradio.com
Buffalo’s WEBR Hit With $1 Million Suit By Former Operations Manager.
Kenmore Broadcasting Communications adult standards WEBR Buffalo (1440) has been slapped with a $1 million discrimination suit filed by the station’s former Operations Manager. Laura Freeman alleges employment discrimination based on sex/gender and retaliation after she says she voiced complaints about discrimination to the station's HR manager. Named as...
Popular New York Store Saves 30 Lives During Generational Storm
During a "life-and-death-situation" a popular store with countless New York locations went above and beyond to save lives. What's been called the "strongest storm in a generation" killed around 30 people in Western New York around Christmas. The storm that lasted for many days left Buffalo with 100 inches of snow!
WGRZ TV
PHOTOS: Blizzard of '22
The high wind blows the snow across a neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. A battering winter storm has knocked out power to 1.7 million homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that the the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning, some roads would be closed through Christmas day and almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded in the snow.(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
Man Charged For Buffalo Hate Crime Nabbed By US Marshals After Running
The long arm of the law seems to have finally caught up with a man who used to live in Franklinville, NY, and was allegedly involved in an incident on Hertel Ave. in Buffalo that resulted in him being indicted on hate crime charges. This story, which has gone on...
WKBW-TV
The Little Bakery helps feed Western New York during the Christmas weekend blizzard and after
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the midst of the Christmas weekend blizzard was a little bakery taking on a big challenge. "I just want to keep doing what I can do for people who need help," Samantha Bassett, the owner of The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls, said.
What does Buffalo need for the next storm? Councilman Scanlon proposes resolution to address those questions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several resolutions authored by Buffalo Common Council member Chris Scanlon aims to address what he feels are asset issues within multiple city departments. "It's incumbent upon us as elected officials to kind of take a look at what happened, examine what's going on, see how we can always be improving, and make sure we're able to respond," Scanlon said.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Former Transfiguration Church partially collapses on Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday the former Transfiguration Church on 929 Sycamore between Mils and Stanislas Near the intersection of Mills Street partially collapsed. The vacant structure near the right rear side of the church partially collapsed. City of Buffalo officials told 2 On Your Side on Saturday evening...
chautauquatoday.com
AG James Announces $2.1 Million Settlement with WNY Doctor Over Illegal Billing Practices
A doctor who runs multiple medical practices in Western New York, including Chautauqua County, will be paying more than $2.1 million as part of a recent civil settlement that resolves an investigation into illegal Medicaid billing practices for vein treatments. The investigation, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Dr. David DiMarco submitted more than 1,000 claims for procedures to Medicaid between March 2015 and October 2021 without sufficient documentation to show what procedures were actually performed or why the procedures were medically necessary, resulting in overpayment of Medicaid reimbursement. As a result of the settlement, DiMarco will pay $2,139,037 to Medicaid and will also withdraw from the New York State Medicaid program. Dr. DiMarco owns D.B. DiMarco and DiMarco Vein Centers, medical practices with several locations in Western New York, including Lakewood, Olean and Ellicottville.
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move
Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
Man breaks into NY school to shelter people in blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue. “I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” […]
erienewsnow.com
Buffalo pastors rescued more than 100 people and housed them in their church during the historic blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Al and Vivian Robinson added more than 100 people to their family in the last few days, all thanks to the couple’s kindness in the face of a deadly storm. The couple, both pastors at Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry in Buffalo, New York,...
Buffalo's deadly blizzard by the numbers: What made the storm so historic
NEW YORK — It was a once-in-a-generation event. The major winter storm that impacted parts of the U.S. last week devastated Western New York. The Buffalo region, which is no stranger to snow, was walloped with prolonged whiteout conditions and freezing temperatures that contributed to dozens of fatalities. New...
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
City of Buffalo extends deadline for paying property taxes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents are getting extra time to pay their property taxes because of the blizzard. On Saturday, Mayor Byron Brown and Common Council President Darius Pridgen announced an extension of the second installment of the city property tax payments, and the assessment grievance period deadline. The...
FBI Offering $25,000 For Information In Deadly Shooting Of 12-Year-Old
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cold case murder of a 12-year-old. Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem, age 12, was shot and killed in Buffalo on April 6, 2019, around 8:30 pm. Sadly, he was in his own home when he was shot. Badraldeen was in the kitchen of the apartment he lived in when he was hit by a stray bullet.
wellsvillesun.com
New Year, new leadership in Allegany County
Annual organizational meeting is Tuesday January 3. W. Brooke Harris to become Chairman, Kevin “Fred” Demick will be Vice-Chair. This week, a new slate of leaders will be sworn into office in the Allegany County Legislature. While the fifteen member board are the same team as last year, the leadership will be changing.
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
