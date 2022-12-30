Read full article on original website
Related
Primanti Bros. gears up for Rose Bowl watch parties
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Monday afternoon was the calm before the storm at Primanti Bros. in York Township, York County. The popular sports bar was a big part of what’s an exciting start to 2023 for Penn State fans, as the Nittany Lions make their fifth Rose Bowl appearance in team history.
mdlottery.com
Frederick Man Loses His Cool after Big Powerball Win
Congratulations to this Frederick couple on their $50,016 Powerball win. When Edward Rybolt Jr. of Frederick realized he and his wife won $50,016 playing Powerball, he recalls being overwhelmed with excitement. One Sunday after church, he visited his favorite Lottery retailer to buy a $10 ticket for the Oct. 29...
Kendle Abigail Burcker obituary 2012~2022
Kendle Abigail Burcker, 10 years, of Waynesboro, PA, entered Heaven’s Gates on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Kendle was born April 16, 2012 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Kirk A. Burcker of Greencastle, PA and Candy S. (Harbaugh) Weaver and her fiancé, Robert Grove of Waynesboro. Kendle was...
hagerstownmagazine.com
Mama Lulu’s Diner
Williamsport’s blast from the past satisfies an appetite for cozy, country fare with a side of heartfelt nostalgia. Local folks might remember the building at Potomac and Conococheague Streets as “Jeanne’s corner,” a hub for meeting friends and grabbing something yummy for more than 50 years. Jeanne House opened Jeanne’s Confectionery in the historic Hurd building in 1946 and operated the popular eatery until 2000. The space transitioned through several incarnations since then, housing the Williamsport Creamery then the Desert Rose Café and Sweet Shoppe.
Yahoo Sports
Longtime Washington County oncologist retires
Dr. Michael McCormack said he chose oncology as a specialty because he always wanted to take care of sick people. "I work up a lot of compassion for patients and you have a great potential to do good," said McCormack, 66. At major health centers the focus can be more on research and the "big picture of fighting cancer rather than (caring for) individual patients."
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times
On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
WellSpan Health First Franklin County Birth of 2023
Wellspan Health announced their first baby born in Franklin County at 11:34 a.m. this morning (1/1/23). Baby and mom are doing well. Baby Mae Virginia was born at Wellspan’s Chambersburg Hospital, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces. She is 19.5″ in length. She is the daughter of Hillary...
Cumberland County police chase ends with two flown to hospital
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 3: According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Carlisle, Interstate 81 northbound was reopened shortly after 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday. A crash on Interstate 81 northbound has shut down the highway. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday at 6:07 p.m., troopers in...
abc27.com
I-81 north crash in Franklin County cleared, all lanes open
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash on I-81 in Franklin County closed all northbound lanes from between 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. The crash was between Exit 20 for PA 997 Scotland and Exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street.
WGAL
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Main and Mulberry streets. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle has been identified. Police have not released that person's name.
Harrisburg Grocery Store Sells $50K Lotto Ticket
In the last drawing of 2022, a Pennsylvania Lottery player in Harrisburg has won $50,000, state officials announced. The unnamed winner purchased the New Years Millionaire Raffle ticket at Karns Foods, 6001 Allentown Boulevard, between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, state lotto representatives said in a statement. The winning number...
abc27.com
New Wawa proposed for Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Zoning Hearing Board for the Borough of Chambersburg will be holding a public hearing on Tues. Jan 3 to vote on the proposed construction of a new Wawa. According to a released agenda from the Zoning Hearing Board, Paramount Reality, LLC is requesting to...
leisuregrouptravel.com
3 Nights, 3 Iconic Pennsylvania Destinations
Explore Hershey/Harrisburg, Gettysburg and Lancaster in the Keystone Crossroads Region: Three extraordinary destinations each within a 90-minute drive and expertly blended into one exciting tour. You’ll experience these 9 great activities and more:. Guided tour of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Experience a bygone era at Fort Hunter Mansion &...
thecatoctinbanner.com
Hamiltonban’s Prehistoric ‘Money Pit’
Beneath the rolling hills of Hamiltonban Township, a township in Adams County, Pennsylvania, lies a land before time, a terrain that existed when even the first life upon Earth was just beginning to evolve into a myriad of more complex forms. Many of us know it as the ‘Grit Mill’ that is visible from Route #16 at Blue Ridge Summit, PA.
26th annual Penguin Plunge on City Island: photos
Central Pennsylvania animal lovers got their new year started with a frigid dip into the Susquehanna River. Hundreds of attendees ushered in 2023 by lining up along the shore decked out in swimsuits, winter clothing or costumes. They plunged into those waters from the shores of Harrisburg’s City Island, where...
abc27.com
Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
abc27.com
The Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop in Downtown Chambersburg
Ring in the new year in Downtown Chambersburg at The Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop in Downtown Chambersburg! The new event will feature indoor and outdoor activities, music, giveaways and a giant pack of Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls to be dropped at 9:00. Don’t miss this family friendly event!
Comments / 0