We’re still more than a month from the NBA Trade Deadline but the prime targets are already taking shape. But injury news could be taking one off the board. You never know what trades will actually be completed but usually, contract details, skill sets and team circumstances give us a pretty good idea of who might be available well in advance. Players like John Collins, Myles Turner, Jae Crowder and Kyle Kuzma have been mentioned in trade rumors since before the season even began. Kelly Oubre Jr. has often been mentioned right alongside them but it might be time to take his name off the board.

57 MINUTES AGO