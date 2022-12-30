ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

New injury development could shake up the NBA Trade Deadline

We’re still more than a month from the NBA Trade Deadline but the prime targets are already taking shape. But injury news could be taking one off the board. You never know what trades will actually be completed but usually, contract details, skill sets and team circumstances give us a pretty good idea of who might be available well in advance. Players like John Collins, Myles Turner, Jae Crowder and Kyle Kuzma have been mentioned in trade rumors since before the season even began. Kelly Oubre Jr. has often been mentioned right alongside them but it might be time to take his name off the board.
FanSided

Kyrie Irving predicted Donovan Mitchell’s big night after Call of Duty session

Donovan Mitchell went off for 71 points on Monday night. Kyrie Irving was gaming with him that afternoon and knew something big was coming. Donovan Mitchell has had some big scoring nights in his career but Monday night took the cake. He finished the Cavs’ overtime win over the Bulls with 71 points, shooting 23-of-34 from the field, 7-of-15 from beyond the arc, and 20-of-25 from the free-throw line. He scored 16 in the first half, 42 in the second and 13 in overtime.
FanSided

Could this be the best national championship game the CFP has seen?

The 2023 CFP National Championship is set between Georgia and TCU, and it’s difficult to imagine a title game matchup better than that. This season’s CFP is quite different from what we’re used to, and for multiple reasons. Not only did it include TCU, but it didn’t include Alabama. Also, two teams from the same division—Michigan and Ohio State—managed to make it; that is something that had never happened before this bracket.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy