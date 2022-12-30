ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Any advice on healthcare options for the uninsured in Spokane?

 4 days ago
Hello,

A couple of people I know are in need for an annual health check up and occasionally have minor health conditions. They do not have insurance and may not be documented.

Any other link for low or sliding scale healthcare options in the area? Thanks for all kind advice.

