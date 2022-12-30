Read full article on original website
Related
Secrets of Bravo’s ‘Below Deck: Adventure’: Chief Stew Faye Clarke Tells All
Talking with Faye Clarke is a wild experience. Every four or five minutes, she will casually mention another country that she lived in, in another part of the world, while working a completely different career from the one she is doing now. Of course, that’s what probably made Clarke so suited for that current job, the one we met to talk about: as chief stew on the current season of Bravo’s Below Deck: Adventure.Below Deck: Adventure is the latest spinoff of the network's hugely popular franchise. Each series chronicles the exploits of the deck crew, service crew, and captain of...
tryhardguides.com
Best New Year Fireworks Firecracker Firefight Decks for Clash Royale
Clash Royale is holding the New Year Fireworks Show Challenge event, and players will need to build themselves a deck from a variety of select cards that fit this theme. If you don’t fancy yourself much of a deck builder, the never fear, because we’ve got a list of options that you can take into battle!
tryhardguides.com
SEGA teases big surprises from Amplitude Studios this month
SEGA has just dedicated the first month of 2023 to Amplitude Studios, promising “many, many surprises”. Amplitude Studios is best known for their Endless game series and Humankind. If you take the official tweet literally, it’s likely hinting at more sci-fi updates for titles like Endless Space 2 by teasing that 2023 will be “out of this world”:
tryhardguides.com
How to get the Error Glove in Slap Battles – Error Badge!
Slap Battles is a Roblox Game that is described as on the more chaotic side as it is based on the premise of slapping players using different gloves that have unique abilities. Gloves can have both passive and activated abilities. If you need help on knowing how to get the Error Glove or how to get the Error Badge, you’ve come to the right place!
tryhardguides.com
Fntastic teases “huge premiere” and studio feature
Fntastic, a developer based in Singapore and best known for the upcoming MMO zombie survival game The Day Before, has just announced a new video featuring the studio’s everyday life and development process. Although this appears to be focused on the studio itself, it will include work on The...
tryhardguides.com
Cookie Run: Kingdom Adds Prophet Cookie + New Year’s Fortunes and Lucky Ticket Event
Cookie Run: Kingdom is a mobile builder and battle RPG game that was created by Devsisters Corporation for iOS and Android platforms. You will be building up a team of powerful cookie based heroes to take on the evildoers who have wreaked havoc on the kingdom. In the process, you will be able to build a beautiful town that is filled with delicious buildings that not only look great but will help you battle your way to victory!
tryhardguides.com
Project New World Update 4 log & patch notes
Project New World has released its new Update 4 on January 1st, 2023. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
tryhardguides.com
Every announcement from EastAsiaSoft’s 2023 showcase
EastAsiaSoft, best known for their Sea Horizon and Sword and Fairy games, just hosted a brand-new showcase today. The video featured their plans for over a dozen different titles expected to release in “early 2023 and beyond”. Today’s showcase included a wide variety of games, including ports for...
tryhardguides.com
World of Horror teases biggest update yet
World of Horror, a punishing 1-bit horror roguelite from solo developer panstasz and publisher Ysbryd Games, has teased a major update alongside a stylish new color palette. The game has been in early access for years, but the full game is expected to launch on major consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5 sometime this year. Fans can expect multiple new features in “the biggest” update yet:
Comments / 0