Talking with Faye Clarke is a wild experience. Every four or five minutes, she will casually mention another country that she lived in, in another part of the world, while working a completely different career from the one she is doing now. Of course, that’s what probably made Clarke so suited for that current job, the one we met to talk about: as chief stew on the current season of Bravo’s Below Deck: Adventure.Below Deck: Adventure is the latest spinoff of the network's hugely popular franchise. Each series chronicles the exploits of the deck crew, service crew, and captain of...

25 MINUTES AGO