Northeast Ohio weather: Very warm and unsettled through Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the headline implies, the next few days will be wet, windy, and much warmer than average. Typical highs this time of the year are in the mid 30s, but we will be well into the 60s on Tuesday. That’s record-breaking warmth!. The record high...
Cleveland Zoo needs your broken holiday lights to help protect lions, cheetahs
Do you have any broken holiday string lights or unused extension cords laying around? Instead of throwing them away, put them to good use by donating them to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
Power restored to thousands in Summit County
Power is restored to thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Summit County Tuesday morning.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 10 injured in 9 shootings over New Year’s holiday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least ten people were injured in nine shootings over the New Year’s holiday. A department spokesperson shared information Monday breaking down the investigations. Contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 if you have tips about any of the shootings. NEW YEAR’S EVE.
WKYC
Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023
CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
Meet Cleveland Clinic’s first baby of the year
The Cleveland Clinic's first baby of the new was born at its Hillcrest Hospital location in Mayfield Heights.
Body found in Lake Erie in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A body was found in Lake Erie at the Cleveland Lakefront Nature Preserve located at 8701 Lakeshore Blvd. on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed to 3News. The body was discovered on Thursday afternoon, after a concerned citizen on E. 72 reported a body out on...
whbc.com
Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
Franklin Castle, Cleveland’s ‘most haunted house’ opens for overnight stays
Ohio City's historic Franklin Castle, thought to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio, is opening its doors to brave visitors to spend the night.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland holds memorial vigil for fallen officer Shane Bartek
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland continues to honor the life and legacy of fallen police officer Shane Bartek, who was killed while off-duty, with a candlelight vigil Saturday evening. The Dec. 31 vigil will honor Bartek’s life one year, to the day, after his murder. Officer...
This Ohio city ranked among “neediest” in America
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
Woman, children escape before train hits car stuck on tracks
Bessemer Avenue is closed between East 88th Street to East 79th Street after a train hit a car stuck on the tracks.
Death toll tops 60 from historic blizzard, driver who appeared passed out in car drags Akron medic, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the dozens killed related to last week’s historic blizzard, how Ohio is helping the city...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents of low-income apartment devastated after Christmas Eve flood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in a month, the residents of the Winton Manor apartments in Downtown Cleveland reached out to the 19 Troubleshooter team devastated over their current living conditions. Last time, they told us ongoing renovations had led to periods without heat and hot water.
Body recovered in Lake Erie identified as missing man from Lakewood, medical examiner says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Erie on Thursday as that of a Lakewood man, who had been missing for more than a month. Adam Harry, 33, was pulled out of the water by Cleveland Metroparks police and Cleveland firefighters about 4 p.m. in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, according to a spokesman from Cleveland Metroparks, and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland gas prices on the rise, according to GasBuddy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The average gasoline prices in Cleveland have risen 30.6 cents per gallon in the last week, according to a news release from GasBuddy. On Monday the average price per gallon of gas in Cleveland is $3.24. Prices in Cleveland are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than...
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
