Exiting General Hospital Star Defends His Character: ‘That Has to Count For Something, Sprina Fans’
It’s the moment many have waited for but what’s in store next is anyone’s guess…. “Sprina” fans have been watching and patiently waiting for Spencer and Trina to finally give in to their true feelings on General Hospital. And though she’ll have a tough time navigating the emotional fallout of Rory’s tragic death, could this star-crossed duo finally get a Christmas miracle?
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
JuJu Castaneda Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child—See The Fabulous Way The Star Shared The News!
JuJu Castaneda is pregnant with her first child! The former Love & Hip Hop star shared the exciting baby news with a series of holiday-themed maternity photos on Instagram. “God’s Greatest Gift,” the soon-to-be mom captioned a cinematic video on Christmas Day that celebrated her pregnancy. She followed up her words with the hashtags #Blessing, #GreatestGift, #Motherhood, and #Thankful.
Blac Chyna Enjoys a Christmas Dance Party with Son King and Daughter Dream — Watch the Cute Clip!
Blac Chyna shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian, and son King Cairo, 10, with ex Tyga Blac Chyna is loving her quality time with her little ones. The model mom, 34, shared a fun Instagram Reel on Tuesday celebrating the holiday season with her two kids — daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10. The siblings dance together to an upbeat tune before Chyna joins them, laughing together as they each show off their moves. The song changes and the three take turns kicking along to the beat...
Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video
LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’
Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video
Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
Tory Lanez Jail Call To Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Leaks
Though Tory Lanez has been found guilty in the trial surrounding the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, new information continues to drop. A phone call that the 30-year-old made from jail to the Grammy winner’s ex-friend, Kelsey Harris, has leaked online this week. On Thursday evening (Dec. 29), YouTuber Nique At Nite posted recorded audio from the phone conversation which appears to have taken place soon after the alleged shooting happened and the Sorry 4 What rapper was taken into custody. The Brampton, Canada artist sounded weary over the phone, inquiring as to how the “Savage” rapper was doing and...
Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship
If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
Yung Joc Questions Why He Should Stop Listening To R. Kelly’s Music
Yung Joc wants to know why it’s culturally unacceptable to listen to R. Kelly‘s music after his conviction, but art from people like Harvey Weinstein and Charlie Sheen hasn’t gotten the same treatment. The rapper/media personality discussed the topic in an interview with Vlad TV published on...
Actor Jeremy Renner Critically Injured in Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner was seriously injured during a snowplowing accident at a Nevada ski resort -- and had to be airlifted to a hospital. The two-time Oscar-nominated actor was in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier [Sunday],” a rep told Deadline.
Catherine Hicks Says '7th Heaven' Reboot Not Happening, Done Acting
Henry Winkler Explains Patrick Mahomes Bromance, We're Doing Dinner Soon!. Ice Cube Wants Rights to 'Friday' But Won't Sue Warner Brothers to Obtain Them. Henry Winkler Explains Patrick Mahomes Bromance, We're Doing Dinner Soon!. 3:02. Ryan Seacrest Having Just One Drink to Celebrate New Year Amid CNN Ban. 0:41. Jewish...
'8 Mile' Star Mekhi Phifer Says There Will Never Be a Sequel
Mekhi Phifer has some bad news for "8 Mile" fans, on the heels of the flick's platinum anniversary -- don't waste time looking for a sequel, ''cause it ain't happening!!!. We caught up with the "8 Mile" star shortly after the classic film marked its 20th anniversary ... and we had to ask if there was anything in the works for a new story related to the OG characters.
Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors
Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Khloé Kardashian & True Thompson Ring In The New Year Together — See Cute Pics!
Khloé Kardashian was in good company when she ran in the new year with her daughter, True Thompson, and her friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq. In new photos, the reality star, 38, posted some cute photos of the gang, writing, "Happy and Blessed 2023."Kim Kardashian even looked like she made an appearance in one of the shots. Khadijah, who shares son Christian and daughters Celine and Kapri with husband Bobby McCray, also posted some of the same photos, writing, "Here we go 2023."Of course, people loved seeing the crew back together. One person wrote, "Awwww that looks perfect,"...
Kevin & Dreka Gates Celebrate NYE Together Following Breakup Rumours
In the summer, the rapper dropped a diss track in which he seemingly confirmed a separation between the often idolized couple. While breakups aren’t all that uncommon in the world of hip-hop, some hurt far more than others. For instance, seeing Blueface and Chrisean Rock declare themselves as single over and over again is much less painful than watching the demise of Kevin and Dreka Gates.
It’s A Wrap: #MAFS’ Stacia Confirms Her Split From Nate—‘I Am Divorced, It’s Time To Move On’
A Married At First Sight season 15 bride has confirmed that she and her husband have called it quits. Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes of the show’s San Diego-based season are over. The news was shared by Stacia herself during an appearance on the Married At First Sight Nashville...
'GMA3' Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes All Smiles Day Before His Divorce Filing
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were 2 happy campers the day before he took the first legal step to end his marriage ... smiling and enjoying each other's company during their romantic escape to Miami. Amy couldn't stop smirking while the lovebirds/'GMA3' anchors ran errands on a rainy Miami morning...
