News that Charlie Cox will return as Daredevil via his own Disney Plus series initially delighted fans, but that excitement is starting to sour. Netflix’s take on the Man Without Fear was a huge hit for the streamer, despite diminishing interest as the series went on. Early seasons of Daredevil were near-universally popular and created a die-hard group of fans for Netflix’s version of the story. It’s set to return, with Cox at the helm, via Disney Plus’ Daredevil: Born Again, but not everyone has faith in Disney’s vision for the show.

3 HOURS AGO