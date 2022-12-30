ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Marvel News: Fans call on Brie Larson to end an MCU losing streak as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ gets accused of war crimes

2023 is almost upon us, and as always, the next 12 months will bring a slew of brand new Marvel Cinematic Universe content to both the big screen and Disney Plus. However, fans have been calling on Brie Larson to save the franchise from what could potentially be its longest losing streak ever, while the Thor: Love and Thunder discourse has proven that it’s not ready to quietly slink off into the night as the year draws to a close.
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ rumor hints at the return of a dangerous Phase Four artifact

Agatha: Coven of Chaos arrives on Disney Plus later this year, and will see Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness take the spotlight. Hahn blew MCU fans away with her villainous performance in 2021’s WandaVision, complete with scenery-chewing charisma and an all-time toe-tapping theme song. Her solo spinoff looks set...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ proves to be an eye-opening experience for fans in more ways than one

Some Marvel fans experienced a powerful in their perspective after watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Redditor JBTriple revealed that they had previously been aboard the #RecastTChalla train until they took a second glance at the sequel to Black Panther. They were deeply moved by the grace of the tribute to the late King of Wakanda and enchanted by Shuri’s story arc. They shared their thoughts in the r/Marvel subreddit: “I just saw Wakanda Forever, and it really turned me around on some things.”
Latest Marvel News: The rumor mill ignites around ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ as Brie Larson ushers in a big year for Captain Marvel

Welcome to 2023’s first roundup of all things Marvel, where some big things have been rumored for a movie that doesn’t even release until May of 2026. That’s an awfully long time to wait for the hypothetical wheat to be separated from the speculative chaff, but Brie Larson is destined to enjoy a huge year when she returns to the superhero business in earnest, while an all-time comic book classic has been riding a renewed wave of appreciation on streaming.
‘Glass Onion’ theory explains why a plot hole isn’t really a plot hole at all

Warning: Major spoilers for Glass Onion to follow. We saw quite a curious collection of original Netflix films rear its head during 2022. From The Gray Man‘s poor dollar-to-quality ratio, to Chris Hemsworth’s rare, if divisive, turn as a villain in Spiderhead, to the delightfully-conceived but questionably-treated Wendell & Wild, this batch has more or less proven that there’s a bit more ground to tread in the young territory of original films on streaming services.
An underrated scene has ‘Daredevil’ diehards even more convinced ‘Born Again’ will drop the ball

News that Charlie Cox will return as Daredevil via his own Disney Plus series initially delighted fans, but that excitement is starting to sour. Netflix’s take on the Man Without Fear was a huge hit for the streamer, despite diminishing interest as the series went on. Early seasons of Daredevil were near-universally popular and created a die-hard group of fans for Netflix’s version of the story. It’s set to return, with Cox at the helm, via Disney Plus’ Daredevil: Born Again, but not everyone has faith in Disney’s vision for the show.
Disgraceful DC ‘fans’ go too far after hijacking James Gunn’s well wishes to Jeremy Renner

With Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner currently in a critical but stable condition in hospital after suffering a “traumatic” accident while trying to clear the snow from outside his Nevada home in the aftermath of a New Year’s storm, fans are awaiting any updates on the actor’s condition after new details emerged on the severity of the incident.
‘Glass Onion’ fans rejoice as Hugh Grant confirms what we were all waiting to hear

There’s so much to love about Glass Onion, the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s smash-hit murder mystery Knives Out that finally hit Netflix over the Christmas season. You might expect viewers to be most enamored with the twisty-turny narrative, or the A-list ensemble cast, but actually it’s a toss-up between Daniel Craig living his best life as Benoit Blanc and a certain hilarious cameo that we were not expecting.
Mark Hamill Sends the Internet in Frenzy, as He Shared a “True Story” About ‘Star Wars’ and His Journey

Before becoming a legendary actor, everyone has to start somewhere. One can not reach the top without climbing up the first stair. Well, for this legendary artist, Mark Hamill, it was the evergreen Star Wars franchise. The actor got wide recognition for his role in the series and became a fan favorite instantly. As a result, fans were wondering how Hamill’s journey started. When asked the question on Twitter, he gave the answer in Ryan Reynolds style.
A slapdash slasher bulldozed by critics makes an unlikely play for cult favorite status

Wes Craven’s Scream completely revolutionized the slasher genre when it landed with a bang in 1996, to the extent that any movie indebted to the glory days of the 1980s felt incredibly dated by comparison. 2001’s Valentine didn’t care, but the misguided throwback to the straightforward knife-happy terrors of old suffered as a result.
Horror fans still irritated by one of genre’s most insufferable characters

When it comes to horror content, the characters who appear in it do not always make the smartest decisions or behave in the best ways. We yell at the screens, hope for retcons, and today one in the found footage space still grinds the gears of fans deeply. 20 minutes...

