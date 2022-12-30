Read full article on original website
Johnny Brady: Police hunt as serial arsonist flees hospital unit
A serial arsonist has absconded from a mental health unit in Northampton, sparking a county-wide police hunt. Johnny Brady was given a hospital order for a string of devastating attacks on schools and churches in Derbyshire and a previous serious assault. The 19-year-old went missing from St Andrew's Healthcare facility...
Natalie McNally murder: Family confident in police investigation
The family of Natalie McNally have said they are confident in the police investigation into her murder, with a senior detective promising to work "tirelessly" to find her killer. The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed in her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan last month. Two...
Boston attempted murder arrest after man stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in a Lincolnshire town. Officers were called to Hartley Street in Boston shortly before 20:00 GMT on Monday, Lincolnshire Police said. A man in his 20s was stabbed twice and is in a stable condition in hospital....
Murder arrest after man in care fatally assaulted in Hayes
A 44-year-old care facility resident has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another resident at the premises in west London. A 60-year-old man died at the centre for adults with mental health and drug abuse issues in Lansbury Drive, Hayes, shortly before midnight on Monday. Emergency crews attended but he...
Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre
A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing. Thames Valley Police said Warwickshire Police had alerted it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre. The car was stopped on Monday evening on the M40 close to junction nine,...
Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named
The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
Mexico prison break: Hunt for escapees turns deadly
At least seven people have been killed in a shoot-out in Mexico as officials searched for 30 inmates who staged a bloody prison break on Sunday. Gunmen opened fire on state investigators who were hunting the escapees, killing at least two of them. Five gunmen also died in the shoot-out,...
Brighton Marina: Man, 56, dies in New Year's Eve fall
A man has died after falling from height at Brighton Marina in East Sussex on New Year's Eve. Emergency services were called to the Marina shortly after 10:00 GMT on 31 December 2022. Officers said the 56-year-old was declared dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been...
Cardiff: Four arrested after New Year's Day stabbing
Three men and a woman have been arrested after a man was stabbed on New Year's Day. The 36-year-old's injuries were said to not be life-threatening after the attack at a property in Bute Street, in the Butetown area of Cardiff. South Wales Police said the attack was reported at...
Bristol Black Lives Matter march organiser denies fraud
An organiser of a Black Lives Matter demonstration has denied two counts of fraud. The charges relate to fundraising pages set up before and after a march which gained worldwide attention when a statue of Edward Colston was thrown into the city's harbour. Xahra Saleem denied the charges and was...
Dozens escape Mexican jail in deadly attack
Dozens of inmates have escaped from a prison in northern Mexico after gunmen, suspected to be members of a drug cartel, opened fire on the facility. The men arrived outside the Chihuahua state prison shortly after 07:00 (14:00 GMT) in armoured vehicles and began firing on the guards, authorities say.
Emma Lovell's brother pays tribute to her after fatal Australian break-in
A British woman killed during a break-in at her home in Australia was "a hero", her brother has said. Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, died after confronting intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day night, police said. David Angel, who lives near Norwich, said...
Bruna Fonseca: Man arrested after death of 28-year-old woman in Cork
A man is still being questioned after the death of 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca who was found dead in an apartment in Cork city centre on Sunday morning. The emergency services were called to an apartment on Liberty Street in the city at about 06:30 local time, where they found Ms Fonseca "unresponsive".
Kiran Pun: Bus passenger comes forward in missing man murder probe
A passenger captured in a photo travelling on the same bus as a man who has been missing for more than a month has contacted police after an appeal. Kiran Pun, 36, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station on 1 December shortly after 19:30 GMT.
Hayes: Man arrested on suspicion of woman's New Year's Eve murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at her home in west London. Stephanie Hansen, 39, was found by police and paramedics on Willenhall Drive in Hayes, at about 10:15 GMT on Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The arrested...
Man charged with murder of Brazilian woman in Cork
A man has been charged with the murder of a Brazilian woman in Cork city. Bruna Fonseca, 28, was found dead in an apartment on Liberty Street in the city centre on Sunday morning. Miller Pacheco, 29, appeared at a special district court sitting in Cork on Monday. Judge John...
Aston shooting victim Letisha Shakespeare's mum continues campaign 20 years on
Twenty years ago, two teenage girls were killed as they stood outside a new year party. The killings of Letisha Shakespeare and Charlene Ellis sent shockwaves through the city of Birmingham and beyond, and led their families to dedicate themselves to campaigning against gun and gang crime. In the parish...
Man charged after elderly woman assaulted in her care home
A 21-year-old man has been charged after an elderly woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at a care home. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the woman was taken to hospital after being attacked in Oldham after 02:00 GMT on New Year's Day. The man is due to appear before Tameside Magistrates'...
Slough driving instructor in drug arrest mid-lesson
A driving instructor was arrested in the middle of a driving lesson on suspicion of using cannabis. Thames Valley Police officers stopped the vehicle in Slough while it was being driven by a 17-year-old student on Thursday. "Shockingly the driving instructor tested positive for cannabis," a spokesperson said on the...
Killarney: Four men injured at Irish hotel housing asylum seekers
Four men have been injured in an incident at a hotel used to house asylum seekers in County Kerry in the Republic of Ireland. Gardaí (Irish police) said they were called to a "public order incident involving a group of males" in Killarney on Sunday evening. The four men...
