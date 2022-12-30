A mayor and his challenges: Eric Adams’ first year Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

The sun is setting on the first year of Mayor Adams’ term, and the former cop and legislator has shown himself to be committed and headstrong, for good and bad.

The mayor certainly likes to be present in the most literal sense, rushing to the scenes of shootings and fires, standing by for flag raisings of all sorts of foreign countries and hanging out with pals at Zero Bond after dark. It’s good to see an active mayor after the last one who had trouble getting out of bed, though we wonder if part of his sense of fatigue is from wanting to be everywhere at once with only so many hours in the day, when being mayor is already a 24/7 job.

Adams’ penchant for showing up tends to further highlight when he doesn’t, such as last week as the mayor dashed off to the U.S. Virgin Islands for a well-deserved break, crossing paths with a cyclone that was bearing down on the city. Upon his return, the mayor struck an indignant tone when asked about his whereabouts, continuing a trend of waving away criticism as inherently bad faith.

There’s no doubt that the lightning rod bully pulpit attracts a lot of inanity, but for a man who has made a career out of reinvention — famously reversing his own life-threatening diabetes — he seems remarkably sensitive to criticism. Adams should understand — and better appreciate — that when reporters question his hiring of close associates or handling of the municipal workforce , this is in service to a shared goal: to make the city run better for all those who live in it.

If the mayor wants to rest on his commendations he must also accept the criticism, and there has indeed been plenty to commend. With New Yorkers fretting about the specter of violent crime, shootings and murders are generally down and never got within striking range of the baselines that were normal 20 years ago. After the city became the global epicenter of pandemic, a continuation of aggressive vaccine mandates got vaccination numbers up to among the highest in the nation, but Adams was right to make the tough calls of phasing out some of the stricter requirements.

Some have been simply trying to manage as best as possible with untenable situations. Faced with the prevalence of homeless encampments around the city, the mayor has decided to clear them and provide services to those in need, rightly claiming that they cannot simply be left to live in squalor. As buses of asylum seekers have arrived with no advance warning and coordination, courtesy of the political antics of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott , the mayor has been quick to emphasize that the city won’t leave them to the wolves and dedicated resources to assisting them with food, shelter, and schooling.

The hollowing out of the city’s central business districts has provided an opportunity to push for new industries like life sciences and the conversion of commercial space to residential units, an iffy hope that needs to be tried. On Rikers, Adams’ Correction Commissioner Louis Molina has made enough progress so as to make the federal monitor and judge overseeing the case cautiously optimistic about the future and avoid a receiver.

Yet these all come with significant questions that Adams will have to contend with. What are the outcomes , ultimately, for those picked up in the encampment sweeps? Why has the city been slow to develop shelter capacity that could accommodate both them and the arriving migrants? What is the mayor’s plan to address the hits to the tax base from the departing professionals, and what is to be done about the city’s comparatively lethargic bounce-back in jobs? As the deadliest year on record for Rikers comes to a close, can Molina and staff turn things around fast enough to avoid more bloodshed?

The mayor has the tools to address these concerns. To do so, he must be open minded, resourceful and creative. He would also be advised to look past the criticism and take heed of those of us who want him very badly to succeed for the city. He also needs help, particularly from Albany. He’s had a mixed record there, not at all helped by his insistence on betting on legislative primaries and largely losing. Yet legislative leaders have also been unwilling to budge on priorities like bail reform and schools.

For the good of the state’s economic powerhouse, they must step out of the way of progress and work with the mayor on those and other measures, like solutions for streamlining affordable housing construction. Fortunately, Adams has a powerful ally in Gov. Hochul. With the governor now safely ensconced in a full term, the partnership should continue, and she should throw her weight behind the mayor.

Adams told us that he gives himself a B+ on the year, which means he sees room for improvement. On to Adams Year 2. Let it be the city’s best year yet.