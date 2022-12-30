ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Misjudging Hector LaSalle: State Senate Democrats are handling the nomination the wrong way

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

We’ve criticized the state Senate for not following the law in voting on gubernatorial nominees for the highest court in the state, the Court of Appeals, within the legally-prescribed 30 days. But now, a growing number of Democratic senators are publicly stating their opposition to a nominee, Hector LaSalle, even before there’s been a hearing. That’s wrong also.

This is not the U.S. Senate weighing a president’s nominees to hold lifetime seats on the federal bench. Under the state Constitution, the 12-member state Commission on Judicial Nomination produces a list of only highly qualified individuals. The governor then must pick off the list. Senate confirmation is the final step.

All seven of the candidates on the current list for chief judge are leading legal practitioners. Hochul settled on LaSalle, the presiding justice of the busiest appellate court in New York. Let him be heard.

The commission, which began screening candidates in 1979, has filled 35 high court vacancies, starting under Gov. Hugh Carey. Each time, for seven governors, including Gov. Hochul, the pick has been confirmed by the Senate, regardless of the party of the governor or the Senate majority.

The panel, operating in secret, like a trial jury, uses the extremely complicated voting system created by Columbia Law Prof. Herbert Wechsler. But it can also decide by consensus. In that case, none of the commissioners objected to LaSalle, including Robin Bikkal. Bikkal was appointed by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins .

So why are these Democratic senators second-guessing Bikkal?

