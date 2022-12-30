ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Greta Thunberg just owned Andrew Tate again: "Ever see a grown man get murdered twice"

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

The former kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania on Thursday as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation just days after he got into a viral spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Earlier this week Thunberg delivered a brutal clap back to Tate after he tried to provoke by bragging about how many cars he owns. The 19-year-old Swede told her to 'enlighten' her on her email address: 'smalldickenergy@getalife.'

Tate took 10 hours to respond to Thunberg and chose to do so in a two-minute video which bizarrely featured him getting two pizza's from a Romanian takeaway delivered to him. Although it's likely that Romanian authorities already knew that he and his brother, Tristian were in the country, there have been suggestions that they were tipped off by the address of the Bucharest restaurant on the boxes.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Whether this proves to be the case or not remains to be seen but it proved ample ammo for Thunberg to deliver another brutal takedown of the 36-year-old British American.

Thunberg wrote: "this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes."

Her response went viral again provoking just as much reaction as her first takedown.





It's been quite the year for Tate who started it out in relative obscurity before gaining viral fame for his controversial comments which eventually saw him banned from social media.

There has long been speculation about Tate committing alleged human trafficking crimes with a human rights group pressuring Romania to investigate culprits of trafficking in 2021 .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

'Greta sends her regards': Twitter reacts after Andrew Tate 'arrested in Romania'

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has reportedly been arrested by authorities in Romania, and the internet is stunned.The shock development comes after he spent weeks in the headlines, culminating in a high-profile Twitter spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday.Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism said that two British citizens, as well as two Romanians, were being held for 24 hours.They will be questioned as part of an investigation into women allegedly being lured into marriages, abused, then coerced into performing in exploitative videos.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.A local TV channel later aired unverified footage...
Indy100

Was Andrew Tate actually arrested because of a pizza box?

Social media is buzzing with theories about Andrew Tate after the internet personality and former professional kickboxer was detained by Romanian police on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group.From allegations about Tate’s whereabouts to his arrest timing, people are trying to put the pieces together in the story. But the most prominent theory comes from attorney Alejandra Caraballo on Twitter. On Thursday, Caraballo suggested that Tate, 36, and his brother, were arrested because Tate posted a video of himself with a pizza box from a Romanian pizzeria chain.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Romanian...
Indy100

The group that pressured Romania to stop human traffickers is also called 'GRETA'

Just days after being roasted by Greta Thunberg, controversial influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania as part of a of human trafficking and rape investigation. A human rights group had called attention to reports of human trafficking in the country last year. The name of that group? GRETA.You honestly couldn't make it up...GRETA or the Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings reportedly told Romanian authorities to investigate Tate in 2021. Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterA press release that the group put out in June last year told the eastern European nation...
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Indy100

What Prince Harry's body language means in trailer for bombshell TV interview

Prince Harry wants to look more "regal" before getting into a "vulnerable mode" in a trailer for his latest interview with Anderson Cooper, a body language expert has claimed.The interview is for CBS News' 60 Minutes.Although the trailer doesn't show the Duke of Sussex speaking, body language expert Judi James told DailyMail's Femail that she believes the royal appeared persuasive and self-assured as he strolled "through a garden talking to his host in a manner used previously by the late Queen and his own father and brother."James also said the prince seemed to go into "a more vulnerable mode" at...
Indy100

Mick Lynch has just called out another Tory for 'not telling the truth'

Mick Lynch has called out Tory transport minister Mark Harper for 'not telling the truth' amid ongoing strike action. The union boss was speaking amid fresh travel disruption as the dispute over pay, jobs and conditions continues, with thousands of rail workers returning to the picket line for a five-day walkout. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators are staging two 48-hour strikes from Tuesday and Friday, while drivers in the Aslef union will strike on Thursday. Lynch was speaking to Sky News, when he was asked about his claims that the Government...
Indy100

Figure skater amazes people in recreating 'Wednesday' dance on ice

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva may have used a recent TikTok trend as inspiration for a skating routine. Valieva, 16, began her exhibition routine at the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championships with a familiar single hand from the popular Netflix series Wednesday.Decked out in all-black, sporting the signature braided pigtails, and black lipstick, Valieva appeared on the ice channeling her inner Wednesday Addams. Her routine, inspired by Wednesday, featured familiar songs from the show like the opening theme song and Goo Goo Munk by The Cramps. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut in the middle of her exhibition...
Indy100

Could King Charles' coronation be 'invalid' because of something he did 27 years ago?

A royal author floated a fascinating theory that King Charles' coronation could spark a constitutional crisis because of something he did almost three decades ago.The claim was made by Anthony Holden - an author who has written a biography of the King - in a letter sent to The Guardian.He argued that any coronation would be invalid because King Charles is a confessed adulterer and divorcee. He officially ended his marriage with Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1996.Holden wrote: "The Church of England has never crowned a divorced man as King, let alone one who has publicly confessed to adultery...
Indy100

Vivienne Westwood wore no knickers when meeting the Queen and did an accidental flash

Dame Vivienne Westwood has passed away aged 81, and people are recalling the moment the iconic fashion designer met the Queen with no knickers on and accidentally flashed at Buckingham Palace.Amid the sad announcement of Westwood's death by her family, fans of the late world-renowned designer have been reflecting on the impact she has had on fashion and culture as well as some of her memorable moments.One of those occurred back in 1992 when Westwood was awarded an OBE from the Queen and went knickerless when she turned up to the Buckingham Palace ceremony.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly...
Indy100

Mum urges others to copy her baby's name to make it less 'unusual'

A woman has begged other mothers to copy her baby's name – because she hates how "unique" it is. The mother turned to Reddit after revealing how the unsolicited comments were becoming increasingly frustrating.Taking to a popular thread, she revealed the name to be Soren, adding: "When my boyfriend suggested it, I thought it sounded like a regular name even though it's uncommon."She recalled hearing it before, despite people constantly commenting on the name choice. "I like his name still," she wrote. "But I'm kind of frustrated people think my boyfriend and I were trying to make a statement about...
Indy100

TikTok ‘time traveller’ claims hostile alien named ‘the Champion’ will take over Earth in 2023

People all around the world are celebrating the start of a brand new year – but one TikToker has claimed that we should all be very wary going into 2023. According to a self-proclaimed ‘time traveller’, there is a hostile alien known ominously as “the Champion” which will cause the world to end as we know it. One of the most unexpected TikTok trends of the past 12 months has seen the platform inundated with people claiming to be time travellers. TikToker Eno Alaric, who goes by the user name @radianttimetraveler, claims to have travelled from 2671. Alaric warned that "the...
Indy100

'Happy new year, lunatics': Trump's 2023 message is the most Trump thing ever

If you're a radical left Democrat, a Marxist lunatic, or anyone in league to destroy America - then Donald Trump has a 2023 message to you: Happy New Year.The former president continued his bizarre tradition of wishing the best to his perceived enemies, all while describing them in charged and unflattering terms.Back in 2019, before his ban from Twitter, he posted an all-caps message to everyone including "haters and the fake news media".He tweeted: "HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT...
Indy100

Everyone thought Millennials would become conservative as they got older - they're not

There’s a common assumption or “wisdom” in politics that young people are more likely to vote more conservatively as they age, supposedly backed up by a strong Tory base of older people – but new analysis has suggested millennials don’t follow the unwritten rule.The research by the Financial Times found that while the Conservative and Republican vote shares all ticked upwards as Generation Xers, boomers and the silent generation aged, the vote share among millennials has so far dipped downwards over time.Also known as Gen Y, millennials are those born between 1981 and 1996. The silent generation, meanwhile, are individuals...
Indy100

Russia's New Year's Eve TV broadcast is like a deranged fever dream

Whatever you got up to at the stroke of midnight as the new year began, it probably wasn't as weird and uncomfortable as the scene in a Russian television studio.A clip of a New Year's Eve broadcast from Russia shared by Julia Davis, the creator of Russian Media Monitor, has gone viral - with some describing the scene as looking like a "fever dream".She posted the video to Twitter with the caption: "During Russia's New Year special on state TV, they openly addressed the West to say, 'Like it or not, Russia is enlarging!'It features various cheesy song-and-dance performances in...
Indy100

Everyone's joking that Phil and Holly will skip line to see Pope Benedict

Thousands of people lined up on Tuesday to pay their respects to the late Pope Benedict XVI during his lying in state, sparking some old jokes about the This Morning hosts. When Queen Elizabeth II died in September, media personnel, celebrities, and everyday people waited in a nearly 10-mile-long queue to view the Queen's coffin and pay their respects. But This Morning co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were accused of queue-jumping sparking controversy and hundreds of jokes online. Now that there's another lying-in-state to attend, the jokes have restarted.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterPope Benedict XVI died...
Indy100

Indy100

191K+
Followers
18K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy