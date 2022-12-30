Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
More fog, rain Tuesday amid wet weather week in Metro Detroit: What’s coming
4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Metro Detroit throughout our entire morning. Rain is moving up from the south, adding to visibility issues -- so make sure you give yourself extra drive time today and leave plenty of room between you and the cars in front of you. You will need the umbrella as you head out.
ClickOnDetroit.com
We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Special weather alert as fog makes for difficult overnight travel in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service has put out a Special Weather Statement tonight advising caution when traveling due to fog. Patchy fog is now becoming more and more dense as visibilities are reduced to less than a mile. Several locations are now reporting visibility down to less than a quarter of a mile as well.
ClickOnDetroit.com
7 SE Michigan counties under dense fog advisory Tuesday morning
A dense fog advisory has been issued for seven Southeast Michigan counties through Tuesday morning due to heavy fog that’s worsened by rainy conditions. The National Weather Service has placed the following counties under a dense fog advisory for the morning of Jan. 3: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. In these counties, visibility is low -- a quarter mile or less -- which is an issue aided by rainfall in the area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain throughout the week for Metro Detroit: Timeline you need to know
4Warn Weather – Welcome to 2023! We are starting the new year with plenty of cloud cover and a light wintry mix in the forecast as we work through the morning hours. This is as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through the region. Once this moves off to the East, the clouds will stick around through the day, and we could see some patchy light drizzle, but the majority of the day looks to be dry.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Light wintry mix possible for Metro Detroit to ring in the New Year
The rain from earlier this morning has moved out of the region after some of us saw well over an inch of rain, which we needed, despite the ongoing drought across Southeastern Michigan. It looks like we will keep the wet weather around just a little bit as we head...
Map shows Michigan’s coldest winter days are still ahead
Unlike areas in the western half of the United States, Michigan typically sees its coldest days the deeper we get into our winter calendar. Based on an interactive map put together by weather researchers, Michigan cities across both peninsulas still have their coldest days ahead of them this season. Late...
Detroit News
These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday
Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
January Forecast Outlook
After bitter cold temperatures Christmas weekend, the beginning of 2023 is looking like it will be coming in with warmer air and some rain. Many places in the area are used to average temperatures (average of both high and low temperatures) in the 20s or teens for the months of December and January.
ClickOnDetroit.com
25K Redhead ducks gather in Mackinac Straits before migration to Gulf of Mexico
ST. IGNACE, Mich. – A Michigan bird watcher spotted an estimated 25,000 Redhead ducks gathered at the Mackinac Straits last Wednesday. According to the Straits Area Audubon Society, photographer Steve Baker took a couple of photos showcasing the massive flock on Dec. 28, 2022. The society described the scene as an “oil slick” due to the concentration of birds in one area.
wcsx.com
Michigan Lottery: Chance to win $5 “Winter Green 7’s” instant tickets
94.7 WCSX has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!. Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to Big Jim’s House Jan 23-27 for your chance to call in and win. This month’s feature is $5...
Popular Broadcaster Leslie Toldo Bids Final Farewell to Mid-Michigan TV Viewers
After more than three decades as a broadcaster, Leslie Toldo is leaving Mid-Michigan TV and has offered a heartfelt goodbye to viewers. The popular broadcaster, who has more than 16,000 followers on social media made the announcement last week on Facebook that today (Jan 2) would be her last day on the air at WEYI-TV (NBC-25) and WSMH-TV (Fox 66).
Wisconsin marching band makes history at 2023 Rose Parade
Eight band directors and coaches, as well as 394 students from the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, performed at the parade in Pasadena, California.
michiganradio.org
The DNR wants to know if you see any wild turkeys in January
This month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking you to report any wild turkeys you see during January. “A century ago, we had no wild turkeys left in the state of Michigan due to colonization, habitat destructions and unregulated hunting back then,” said Erin Ford, conservation manager in Michigan with Audubon-Great Lakes. That group is helping the DNR count turkeys as part of its MI Birds program.
Michigan Man Discovers Deer Hunting Setup Near Children’s Playground, Issues Warning to Neighbors
A Michigan man came across something kind of frightening recently while out walking his dog. According to reports, the man discovered a deer hunting set up just yards away from a popular playground. Most People Don’t Expect To See A Deer Hunting Setup When They Take Their Dog Out For...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan university announces phrases that should be banished in 2023 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Lake Superior State University announces list of words, phrases that should be banished in 2023. It’s been a tradition since 1976, and Lake Superior State...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Life-altering brain hemorrhage sends Metro Detroit mother to ICU for 21 days while on vacation
Currey and Emily DeArmit were excited to take a quick trip to the Bahamas at the beginning of December. After having two babies in the last three years, the trip was going to be a break they needed. All was great until the second-to-last day when Emily DeArmit woke up...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan
Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’
The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
