INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargersrunning backAustin Ekeler got off to fiery start in his team's Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Ramson Sunday. With 8 minutes, 25 seconds left in the second quarter, Ekeler took a handoff from quarterback Justin Herbert, jammed through a hole on the right side of the offensive line, dodged a tackle by cornerback Troy Hill, then defeated safety Taylor Rapp and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd in a foot race, as he went 72 yards for a touchdown --- the longest Bolts rushing score sinceMelvin Gordon IIIbroke off an 87-yard rushing TD in 2017. It was also the longest run of the RB's six-year career.

