Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kansas City Chiefs change schedule out of respect for Bills’ Hamlin
Kansas City Chiefs cancel the media portion of the team's schedule Tuesday out of respect for Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin.
'You couldn't tell he was a backup': Jarrett Stidham earns Raiders' respect in first start
LAS VEGAS --Jarrett Stidham, fresh off his first career start in which he passed for 365 yards and three touchdowns, gathered his Las Vegas Raiders teammates and apologized. He was sorry for not being able to finish off the San Francisco 49ers and their No. 1-ranked defense in the Raiders' 37-34 overtime loss at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham finds Davante Adams for 60-yard TD
LAS VEGAS -- QuarterbackJarrett Stidham, making his first career start, looked like a nine-year veteran in throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams early in the third quarter Sunday. The score gave the Las Vegas Raiders a 24-14 lead over the San Francisco 49ers. Stidham was hit hard on...
NFL Week 17 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
Welcome to the New Year and toWeek 17of the 2022 NFL season, as the playoff picture starts becoming clearer. On Sunday, the New York Giants clinched a postseason berth with a win over the Indianapolis Colts, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneersclinched the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers. With a loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Philadelphia Eagleswere denied the chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Check out the Week 17 clinching scenarios here.
Damar Hamlin’s Friend & Manager Insists NFL Star Is A ‘Fighter’ As He Remains Sedated
Damar Hamlin’s friend and representative Jordon Rooney spoke about the Buffalo Bills player’s condition as he remains in medical care after collapsing on the field after being tackled during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2. Jordon, who has been close with the NFL player for a number of years, said that Damar, 24, woke up briefly but was currently sedated during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, January 3.
Damar Hamilton's Charity Raises Millions In Donations After Life-Threatening Collapse
The Buffalo Bills player's toy drive raised almost $4 million after he was stricken by cardiac arrest during "Monday Night Football."
Los Angeles plays Miami after George's 45-point showing
Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-17, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Miami Heat after Paul George scored 45 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 131-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Clippers have gone 11-7 at home....
