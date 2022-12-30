ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Raiders' Jarrett Stidham finds Davante Adams for 60-yard TD

LAS VEGAS -- QuarterbackJarrett Stidham, making his first career start, looked like a nine-year veteran in throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams early in the third quarter Sunday. The score gave the Las Vegas Raiders a 24-14 lead over the San Francisco 49ers. Stidham was hit hard on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC7 Los Angeles

NFL Week 17 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game

Welcome to the New Year and toWeek 17of the 2022 NFL season, as the playoff picture starts becoming clearer. On Sunday, the New York Giants clinched a postseason berth with a win over the Indianapolis Colts, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneersclinched the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers. With a loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Philadelphia Eagleswere denied the chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Check out the Week 17 clinching scenarios here.
ARIZONA STATE
HollywoodLife

Damar Hamlin’s Friend & Manager Insists NFL Star Is A ‘Fighter’ As He Remains Sedated

Damar Hamlin’s friend and representative Jordon Rooney spoke about the Buffalo Bills player’s condition as he remains in medical care after collapsing on the field after being tackled during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2. Jordon, who has been close with the NFL player for a number of years, said that Damar, 24, woke up briefly but was currently sedated during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, January 3.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles plays Miami after George's 45-point showing

Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-17, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Miami Heat after Paul George scored 45 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 131-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Clippers have gone 11-7 at home....
LOS ANGELES, CA

