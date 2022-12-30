Read full article on original website
GOVERNOR PARSON REPORTS THAT INCOME TAXES WILL BE LOWER FOR MISSOURIANS IN 2023
Missouri taxpayers can expect to pay 5 percent less in income taxes in 2023. According to Governor Mike Parson, every taxpaying Missourian will see an income tax reduction in 2023. This tax cut is uniform and across the board for every taxpaying Missourian no matter their background, income, or job...
Republicans will control all Missouri statewide offices, legislature in 2023
(The Center Square) – Three Missouri statewide officeholders are cleaning out their offices as two appointees will be entering the capital and one elected official is switching offices. Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway, who unsuccessfully ran against Republican Gov. Mike Parson in 2020, announced more than a year ago she...
kbsi23.com
Missouri taxpayers to pay five percent less in income taxes in 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The calendar officially has struck 2023, which means if you are a Missouri taxpayer, you will pay fewer income taxes in the new year. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “every taxpaying Missourian will see an income reduction in 2023,” according to a news release.
kcur.org
Kansas is becoming more divided. Democrats win suburban areas and the GOP holds rural communities
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But...
New laws address taxation, homelessness in Kansas, Missouri at start of 2023
Several new laws took effect the Jan. 1, 2023 in both Kansas and Missouri addressing issues from taxation to homelessness.
A New Missouri Law Outlaws Camping On Public Land? Yes It’s True
As we are now in the year 2023, there are some new Missouri laws on the books. One in particular is placing local shelters and advocates for the homeless on notice. The law prohibits sleeping or camping outdoors on public property. The state passed the law over the summer. It...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS ANNOUNCES STATE MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE FOR 2023
The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has announced the state minimum wage has been increased to $12.00 per hour effective January 1, 2023. Proposition B, which was approved by Missouri voters in 2018 provided that the minimum wage would increase 85 cents per hour each year through 2023. Private businesses are required to pay the minimum except for retail and service businesses whose gross annual revenues are less than $500,000. The minimum wage law does not apply to public employers or allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage.
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON GRANTS 21 PARDONS AND COMMUTES TWO SENTENCES IN DECEMBER
Governor Mike Parson granted 21 pardons and approved two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri for the month of December 2022. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
Missourinet
Nicole Galloway reflects on her time in office as Missouri Auditor and run for governor
To hear the Show Me Today interview with State Auditor Nicole Galloway (16:23), click below. Missouri is about to get a new state auditor, as Democrat Nicole Galloway leaves office and Republican Scott Fitzpatrick takes over. Prior to becoming State Auditor, Galloway served as treasurer for Boone County and before...
kttn.com
Governor Parson signs Executive Order 22-11 extending relief for former Gygr-Gas customers
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas until January 31, 2023. The order waives Section 323.030 RSMo and 2 CSR 90-10.019 for Gygr-Gas owned propane containers only. “Through this Order, we are allowing additional flexibility...
KYTV
Pre-filed bills in Missouri could give free food to students
Downtown Springfield leaders hope to find new movie theater company to replace Hollywood Theaters. After morning fog, some breaks in the clouds are expected with temperatures nearing 70°. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see some vehicles without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused as to whether that Is that allowed in Missouri and Illinois?
Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bold Prediction: Missouri Will Overturn Abortion Ban
Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023
Some concerned about new Missouri law making it a crime to sleep on state-owned property
The new year is already off to a sour start for some. Starting Sunday, it will be a crime to sleep on state-owned land in Missouri.
kansascitymag.com
Missouri now has the nation’s most liberal cannabis laws—here are six surprising stats
Recreational marijuana will be available in Missouri starting sometime in “early February.” That’s just three months after legalization. When Colorado and Washington state legalized it a decade ago, it took them nearly two years to get recreational dispensaries up and running. 168. The number of mid-sized joints...
kcur.org
Marijuana is legal in Missouri but driving while high is not. How do police detect impaired driving?
In November, Missouri voted to legalize recreational marijuana, joining 20 other states that had already done so. That decision opened the door to easier access to the drug for medical purposes and an opportunity to expunge past marijuana-related crimes. It also raised the risk of someone consuming cannabis products and then choosing to drive.
First openly transgender death row inmate set to be executed unless Missouri's Governor grants clemency
ST. LOUIS — At the start of the new year, Missouri is set to execute an openly transgender death row inmate for the first time. At 6 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023, Amber McLaughlin is scheduled to die by lethal injection for a crime she committed 19 years ago.
New law makes sleeping, camping on state-owned land illegal and leaves homeless shelters concerned
ST. LOUIS — Effective Jan. 2 in Missouri, a new law makes sleeping or camping on state-owned land illegal. The law also mentions funding for more resources, but the language has some shelters in the Greater St. Louis area concerned. "Where will these individuals go? Where will they find...
