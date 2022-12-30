Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League match

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
What channel is USA vs. Germany on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors quarterfinal
The quarterfinals of the 2023 World Juniors begin today, and the United States draws a matchup against Germany. The USA finished first in Group B with nine points, the second consecutive tournament that the country earned the top spot in its group. The Americans won three out of their four group play games, finishing with nine points in the standings.
Sporting News
Manchester United left red-faced after including Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023 calendar
Manchester United have made a huge blunder by placing ex-attacker Cristiano Ronaldo on the January segment of the 2023 club calendar. WHAT HAPPENED? As is tradition, United released a club calendar for the year with each month featuring a different player. It can be somewhat of a lottery with players being able to move throughout the year. This opens up the possibility of having players feature who leave the club mid-season. United just so happened to place Ronaldo in January, a slightly awkward mix-up since he left the club in November.
Sporting News
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
Sporting News
USA vs. Finland final score, results: Americans close out prelims with win; finish first in Group B
The USA is your Group B winner at the 2023 World Juniors. The Americans defeated Finland 6-2 on Saturday afternoon to close out group play and secure the top spot in the standings. Six different players scored for Rand Pecknold's crew, as Jimmy Snuggerud leading the way with a goal...
Sporting News
‘There are so many options’: Andrew McDonald floats 10-year first for Australia
Australian head coach Andrew McDonald has revealed that the configuration of the side for the third and final Test match against South Africa is still up in the air. The Aussies head into the game with an unassailable 2-0 lead after successive thumping victories over the besieged tourists, although McDonald noted how they could choose to unleash an unprecedented bowling attack in a bid to further shatter South Africa’s fragile batting stocks.
