Raynham Police warn 'grandparent scam' is circulating in the community

RAYNHAM — Raynham police are warning the public about a scam going around targeting the elderly.

According to Raynham Police Chief James Donovan, a scheme becoming more common — referred to as the "grandparent scam" — entails the scammer calling a person and telling them that a relative has been arrested.

Sometimes they'll say the relative was arrested in another country. Other times they may pretend to be the relative, a friend of the relative or a lawyer for the alleged victim being incarcerated.

The goal is to get bail money from the mark. Most of the time it is requested via wiring through a money order. Other times, they may impersonate couriers or bail bondsmen who will show up at the family member's home requesting money or a pre-paid gift or credit card.

The Raynham Police Department has received several reports of this scam in recent weeks.

Donovan reminds the public that any incarceration of relatives can be confirmed through the arresting police department or through the local district court clerk's office.

He also emphasizes that bail is never paid via a courier, gift card or wire service.

If someone calls or sends a message looking for money and claiming to a family member or friend of a family member, don't act immediately, police say. Try verifying the person's identity. If they're claiming to be family member, ask questions a stranger can't answer. It is also recommended you call the phone number of that family member or friend to verify. If they can't be reached, call other family members or people you know to be within the circle of friends for the person. If you were told to keep the situation a secret, don't believe them, police said.

Report possible fraud at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.

Anyone who has questions or feels as if they may have fallen victim to a scam, is asked to contact their local police department.

For more information about scams, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website or the state’s website.