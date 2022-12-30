ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raynham, MA

Raynham Police warn 'grandparent scam' is circulating in the community

By Daniel Schemer, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5tYL_0jySdhBU00

RAYNHAM — Raynham police are warning the public about a scam going around targeting the elderly.

According to Raynham Police Chief James Donovan, a scheme becoming more common — referred to as the "grandparent scam" — entails the scammer calling a person and telling them that a relative has been arrested.

Sometimes they'll say the relative was arrested in another country. Other times they may pretend to be the relative, a friend of the relative or a lawyer for the alleged victim being incarcerated.

The goal is to get bail money from the mark. Most of the time it is requested via wiring through a money order. Other times, they may impersonate couriers or bail bondsmen who will show up at the family member's home requesting money or a pre-paid gift or credit card.

The Raynham Police Department has received several reports of this scam in recent weeks.

Loft and wet barReal Estate: Stately colonial in Raynham sells for over $800K

Donovan reminds the public that any incarceration of relatives can be confirmed through the arresting police department or through the local district court clerk's office.

He also emphasizes that bail is never paid via a courier, gift card or wire service.

If someone calls or sends a message looking for money and claiming to a family member or friend of a family member, don't act immediately, police say. Try verifying the person's identity. If they're claiming to be family member, ask questions a stranger can't answer. It is also recommended you call the phone number of that family member or friend to verify. If they can't be reached, call other family members or people you know to be within the circle of friends for the person. If you were told to keep the situation a secret, don't believe them, police said.

Report possible fraud at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.

Anyone who has questions or feels as if they may have fallen victim to a scam, is asked to contact their local police department.

For more information about scams, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website or the state’s website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Stoughton police mourning sudden death of officer

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara has announced the sudden death of Officer Christopher A. Davis. Davis, 42, was a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department and died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
LOWELL, MA
GoLocalProv

Man Shot Leaving Party in Providence

A man was shot leaving a party in Providence overnight, according to police. Shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning, police officers were flagged down on Broad Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim — a male in his 20s — told police he had been shot in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Family, friends mourning 33-year-old victim of Mattapan double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning double shooting on New Year’s Day in Mattapan that left one man dead and another injured, officials said. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave. around 6 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
capecod.com

Driver arrested on suspicion of OUI after early morning rollover on Route 6 in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A driver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of liquor after a rollover crash early New Year’s morning. The crash happened sometime after 3 AM on Route 6 westbound before Willow Street (Exit 72) leaving the vehicle on its side. All three occupants self extricated and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Mass State Police continue to investigate the crash.
YARMOUTH, MA
franklintownnews.com

How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

MBTA bus driver admits to stealing passenger’s wallet, police say

BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver has been charged with stealing the wallet of a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and entered a subway station. 5 Investigates has learned that Lee Creech was arrested by MBTA Transit Police after the bus passenger reported the theft on Friday, Dec. 23.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized

A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
EASTON, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Man Arrested for Hit and Run

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man was arrested late Monday night, after police said he was involved in a North End hit and run crash that injured one person — while his driver's license was suspended. Police said 41-year-old Oswaldo Rivera of Madeira Avenue was taken into...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy