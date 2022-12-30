Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pennsylvania's population decrease among largest in nation, census reports
Following a year of historic low change, the United States enjoyed a modest 0.4% population increase between July 2021 and July 2022, thanks to nearly 250,000 births and more than one million immigrants moving in, the U.S. Census Bureau announced last month. “There was a sizable uptick in population growth...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: The bubble of higher education costs
Education is not just a building block of society. It is more than a public good and a public right. Like a new car or a house or a dozen eggs, a quality education above and beyond high school graduation is something many people pay to receive. But has the...
echo-pilot.com
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Construction, book policies, recreation among issues facing area communities in 2023
Blight remediation, school book policies, recreational improvements and police staffing are among issues and projects on the agendas of area communities in 2023. Tribune-Review reporters compiled the highlights of what’s ahead. Westmoreland politics. Most key courthouse offices will be up for election this year. Races for county commissioner, controller,...
philasun.com
Wolf administration announces launch of the Pennsylvania Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway
HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration, along with the Brandywine Valley Scenic Byway Commission and members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, recently announced the creation of the Pennsylvania Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway. “A key goal of the Pennsylvania Tourism office is ensuring we have cultural activities that represent...
WNEP-TV 16
New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
Nostradamus predictions; surprise arrest; Rose Bowl: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 59; Low: 46. Partly cloudy. History, maybe chaos: The celebratory event of swearing in 200 House members and 25 senators tomorrow is taking a backseat to the highly charged leadership race in the House. Idaho arrest: A Pennsylvania college student, 28, was arrested Friday at his parents’ home in...
Pa. residents to see increases in some, but not all taxes and fees in 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania residents will see increases in some, but certainly not all of the state's taxes and fees in 2023.The state's flat personal income tax is not going up, and the corporate business net income tax is being cut down.Pennsylvania currently has one of the nation's highest gasoline taxes, which will be going up.Turnpike costs will jump 5% on January 8. An E-ZPass will help you save around 60% of the full price paid by toll-by-plate drivers.
wccsradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues since December....
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
wdadradio.com
STATE’S POPULATION CONTINUES TO DECLINE
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 residents from July 2021 to July of last year according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. It ranked fourth among the eighteen states that lost population. Only New York, California, and Illinois lost more. Pennsylvania was also second behind Florida among states that...
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania
- There are several options if you're looking for a craft brewery to drink in Pennsylvania. Some top choices include the East End Brewing Company, the Appalachian Brewing Company, and the Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company is one of Pennsylvania's largest and most successful craft breweries....
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania
If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
nomadlawyer.org
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
Rep. Pickett announces run for Pa. House Speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Tina Pickett (R), the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 110th District (which includes part of Bradford County), is running to be the Commonwealth’s first Speaker of the House. In a letter to her House colleagues dated December 30, 2022, Pickett asked for their support in an election for House Speaker that’s supposed […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Seton Hill linebacker earns elite honor
Linebacker Jaylen McDuffie of Seton Hill continues to reap the benefits of a sensational senior football season. McDuffie added another accolade as he was named to the D2Football.com Elite 100 First Team. Just 25 players from across the nation made the first team. McDuffie also was a finalist for the...
977rocks.com
Political Analyst Weighs in on Shapiro’s First Term as Governor
A longtime Pennsylvania political analyst is weighing in on how Josh Shapiro will handle his first term as Governor. Dr. Terry Madonna is a Senior Fellow at Millersville University and he says that Shapiro enters the governorship with some of the most legislative experience the position has seen. Madonna also...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin’s Anna DeFazio to run at St. Francis (Pa.)
Anna DeFazio said she eyed a college track and field career at that age. Yes, she was that determined to run down her dream. She never took her eyes off the road and now, she has achieved her goal. The Norwin senior will continue running track and field and cross...
The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Extradition hearing set for Idaho homicide suspect...
