Okaloosa County, FL

Okaloosa County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

By From Staff Reports
Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago
An Okaloosa County man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Kendall Ivan Brown, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

“I am proud of our federal, state, and local partners for their tireless efforts to keep us safe and serve a critical role in our efforts to remove addictive and deadly controlled substances from our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Coody in a press release. “We will continue to support the efforts our law enforcement partners as we work together to investigate and prosecute criminals bringing drugs into North Florida.”

In August 2021, U.S. Postal Inspectors identified multiple packages shipped from Puerto Rico to addresses in Okaloosa County over several months, containing large quantities of cocaine. Working with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators were able to identify Brown as the recipient and determine that he was receiving the packages at several different addresses in Fort Walton Beach, Shalimar and Crestview. On Nov. 16, 2021, investigators executed search warrants at three locations associated with Brown and discovered over eight kilograms of cocaine. At one of the locations, the cocaine was concealed with a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm pistol.

This case resulted from a joint investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Walter Narramore prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

As part of its PSN strategy, the United States Attorney’s Office is encouraging everyone to lock their car doors, particularly at night. Burglaries from unlocked automobiles are a significant source of guns for criminals in the Northern District of Florida.

Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

