Rising temperatures across region make for positive travel conditions for New Year's

What a difference one week makes during a Michigan winter.

After battening down the hatches last week for a potential Christmastime blizzard and bone-chilling wind chills, southeastern Michigan residents probably think the temperatures out there right now are downright balmy.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 52 degrees today with rain showers on the way, the National Weather Service office near Pontiac said Thursday, meaning any snow accumulated from last week’s winter storm is now all but melted away.

“There will be an influx of warm air into the region over the next couple of days. The mild weather is actually forecast to persist into next week,” a social media post from the National Weather Service said.

New Year’s Day on Sunday is forecasted to be cloudy with temperatures ranging from 40-45 degrees. A couple of warm air systems are projected to bring a chance of rain showers today and Saturday to Lenawee and Monroe counties.

The NWS is projecting a 73% chance of rain today for Lenawee County and a 78% chance of rain for Monroe County.

The complete turnaround of weather from Christmas weekend to New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day this weekend is just another example of how unpredictable Michigan winters can be.

“I think everybody who lives in Michigan knows the saying, ‘It's a Michigan winter.’ Anything can happen and we need to be prepared for whatever we might get,” Dori Hawkins-Freelain, managing director of the Monroe County Road Commission, said.

The MCRC is all prepped and ready for whatever winter storm system is expected to hit the county this season, Hawkins-Freelain said. Last week’s snowstorm and below-zero wind chills provided the road commission a chance to get its vehicles ready, its salt batches stocked and loaded, and its plows and shovels sharpened to clear the roadways.

Last weekend’s winter weather was unique, Hawkins-Freelain said, as the road commission prepared and dealt with more than just snow totals. Crews also had to deal with single-digit high temperatures and well-below-zero wind chills from high wind gusts which made for dangerous holiday travel conditions.

Thankfully, for both Monroe and Lenawee counties, snow totals were not nearly as high as predicted. Only about 3 to 4 inches of snow fell.

Lenawee County Emergency Management Coordinator Craig Tanis said the major concern for the county last weekend were some minor pockets of power outages caused by the wind gusts. Each of the outages, he said, affected fewer than 50 people, were not of a terribly large impact, and were cleared up within four hours or less by crews from Consumers Energy.

“I’m sure we had our normal traffic slide-offs and some people going into the ditch, but again, nothing weather-wise happened last weekend that warranted major concern from us or the authorities,” Tanis said.

Hawkins-Freelain also said Monroe County residents were able to keep their holiday lights and heat on as power outages were sparse and quickly restored by DTE Energy crews.

“(Monroe) County was in constant communication with DTE Energy to ensure that all residents had power last weekend,” she said. “It really takes a lot of collaboration and working around the clock to make sure our residents are safe during weather concerns.”

For the New Year’s weekend, weather should not be a problem for motorists, Tanis and Hawkins-Freelain both said. If there might be any sort of weather concern, rain totals could amount to some spotty flooding, Hawkins-Freelain said.

“We’re not expecting anything out of the ordinary weather-wise for this weekend. Don’t drink and drive, be safe and make smart decisions,” Tanis said.