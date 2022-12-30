ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Cadmus Presbyterian Church fundraiser donates more than $400 to St. Mary's Food Pantry

By The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYKjJ_0jySbCnp00

ADRIAN — More than $400 was recently donated to a local food pantry in Lenawee County by Cadmus Presbyterian Church members who participated in this year’s House of Change fundraiser.

At the Dec. 18 church service, Cadmus Presbyterian Church presented St. Mary’s food pantry at Holy Family Catholic Parish in Adrian with a total collection of $259.28 in change that the congregation had been collecting for a couple of months. Cadmus Presbyterian also presented a check in the amount of $182 to the food pantry, bringing its donation total to $441.28. The check donation came from the church’s mission fund.

Also donated to the food pantry, 305 Division St. in Adrian, were 47 nonperishable food items, an announcement from Cadmus Presbyterian said.

Each year, a local charity is selected by Cadmus Presbyterian members to receive the final collection of money from the House of Change fundraiser.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesalinepost.com

Saline Township Man Hospitalized After Burns

A Saline Township man was hospitalized after suffering burns while working outside Sunday afternoon. The Saline Area Fire Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of Jordan Road for a reported barrel explosion. When firefighters arrived they found a male lying on the ground with burns to his face, arm and hands.
SALINE, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

Woman jumps from burning apartment, neighbors displaced by fire

A fire ripped through an apartment building early Sunday morning, causing a woman to jump to safety out of her second story bedroom window. The woman suffered injuries, but none were life threatening, according to Bowling Green Fire Lt. Shad Kitchen. A total of four apartments at 1005 N. Grove...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn employee takes first paid maternity leave in city's history

A response center supervisor became the first City of Dearborn employee to take a paid maternity leave. The city introduced the benefit for the first time this year, according to a news release. The supervisor, Kelsey Smith Medlen, recently welcomed a baby boy. She is an integral part of the Department of Community Relations and helps build connections between residents and their government, the release said.
DEARBORN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Stebbins St. building to be demolished after Monday morning fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant building on Stebbins Street is going to be demolished after it was damaged by a fire Monday morning. The call for the fire came in around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2. Officials say flames were still visible after fire crews spent two hours fighting the fire, which also caused slight damage to a neighboring house.
TOLEDO, OH
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police Provide No Update on Hit and Run Case

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the Saline Police Department will not release more information about the Dec. 21 hit and run on Michigan Avenue because the case had been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and no charges have been made yet. Radzik did confirm that a woman...
Detroit News

Archbishop Allen Vigneron, area Catholics react to Benedict XVI's death

Michigan's Catholic community on Saturday reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, calling him a "great gift" to the church. Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron of the Archdiocese of Detroit, who Benedict appointed as Archbishop of Detroit in 2009, recalled Benedict's many "gifts" in a statement Saturday morning. "While...
DETROIT, MI
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy