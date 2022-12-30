ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sources: Jalen Hurts expected to be available for Week 18

Eaglesquarterback Jalen Hurts will not play Sunday against the Saints but is expected to be available for Philadelphia's regular-season finale against the Giants, league sources told ESPN. Whether and how much Hurts plays in Week 18 will be heavily influenced by what happens Sunday against the Saints. If the Eagles...
Eagles DE Josh Sweat (neck) to be released from hospital

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field with a neck injury in the first quarter of the20-10 lossSunday to the New Orleans Saints after crashing into fullback Adam Prentice headfirst while making a tackle. He was transported to the hospital for further evaluation but was...
Brian Daboll mum on Giants' Week 18 approach vs. Eagles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants wouldn't disclose on Monday how they're going to handle the regular-season finale with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. It's an important game for the Eagles. The Giants (9-6-1) are locked in as the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs after...
Falcons, Giants, Pats among top Twitter trolls in NFL Week 17

As if New Year's Day wasn't entertaining enough, the NFL slate provided even more action on the first Sunday of 2023. The playoff picture is becoming fairly clear as a handful of stars delivered at the right time. Perhaps the biggest example was Mike Evans'207-yard, three-touchdown performance in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC South-clinching win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL Week 17 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game

Welcome to the New Year and toWeek 17of the 2022 NFL season, as the playoff picture starts becoming clearer. On Sunday, the New York Giants clinched a postseason berth with a win over the Indianapolis Colts, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneersclinched the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers. With a loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Philadelphia Eagleswere denied the chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Check out the Week 17 clinching scenarios here.
Cameron Jordan becomes Saints' sack leader, thanks Matt Ryan

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan became the franchise leader in sacks Sunday, picking up three against the Philadelphia Eagles to increase his career total to 115.5. He broke Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson's franchise record of 115. "All of, what, 16 and a half hours into 2023?...
Penn State honors Franco Harris at the Rose Bowl

The No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions are honoring one of their greats at Monday's Rose Bowl. Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris, who played college football at Penn State from 1969 to '71 before becoming a star with the Pittsburgh Steelers, died on Dec. 20. He was 72.
Embiid leads 76ers past Pelicans, Williamson hurts hamstring

PHILADELPHIA -- - Zion Williamson dominated the 76ers to the point that coach Doc Rivers said trying to defend the New Orleans big man was like "guarding a fast Shaq." The only thing that could slow down Williamson was a hamstring injury. Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds,...
