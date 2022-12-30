ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter announces campaign to take on incumbent Paul Coogan

By Jo C. Goode, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yjvc2_0jySZz2S00

FALL RIVER — The citywide election isn’t until next November, but a familiar face who once held the position of mayor has thrown his hat in the political ring again to challenge incumbent Mayor Paul Coogan for the office.

Former Fall River mayor and Bristol County District Attorney Sam Sutter announced his intention Wednesday night at a private fundraiser at his Dexter Street home.

News spread Thursday after political supporter and former political candidate Walter Moniz posted the event on his Facebook page, declaring “HE IS IN.”

Sutter confirmed the news.

"After a lot of thought and many conversations with people in Fall River from all walks of life on a regular basis, I can see that people are worried about where the city is going," said Sutter.

He pointed to citizens' concerns about crime, and specifically recent gun data that he reviewed.

"And I was shocked, because it was so much greater than when I was district attorney," said Sutter. "And then you have the schools. What are we at, 335 out of 350? That is absolutely unacceptable."

Sutter said he plans on a formal announcement later in January where he will map out his platform "and the data will be precise."

He hinted that a major point he will be campaigning on is the issue of affordable housing.

"And the present mayor seems completely disconnected from that issue," said Sutter.

Rumors had been flying in recent weeks that Sutter was contemplating a run to take back the job as mayor he held for one year in 2015 after successfully beating former mayor Will Flanagan in a recall election.

Why Mayor Coogan wants a third term:'We’re going to ... just keep elevating ourselves'

Sam Sutter's stinging loss in 2015

In a defeat not foreseen by political prognosticators at the time, voters rejected Sutter after less than a year in office, electing 23-year-old City Councilor Jasiel Correia II. Correia went on to two tumultuous terms before he was ousted by Coogan in a landslide election in 2019.

Correia was indicted twice while in office, once for defrauding investors in his smartphone app company SnoOwl and once for political corruption as mayor. He was convicted of felony charges of fraud and extortion by a jury in 2021 and was sentenced to six years in prison. Correia recently lost an appeal of his conviction and is serving his prison term in New Hampshire.

During the nasty 2015 mayoral race, Sutter had exposed Correia’s questionable business practices concerning SnoOwl, but the accusations never stuck with voters.

On track:South Coast Rail promises relief for commuters and greater job options. Can it deliver?

Sutter’s downfall at the time was widely blamed on his creation of an unpopular trash disposal fee of $10 per month per household, meant to close large gaps in the sanitation budget. The race that ended with Correia earning 52% of the vote to Sutter’s 48%.

Still, in his short tenure, Sutter was credited with sealing the deal with Amazon to build a distribution center in Fall River's North End and the redevelopment of the former New Harbour Mall, now the thriving South Coast Marketplace, in the South End.

A popular Bristol County district attorney, Sutter successfully ran for that office in 2006 and served from 2007 to 2014 before leaving the job to become mayor.

After leaving elected office in January 2016, Sutter returned to the law, and is currently a defense and personal injury lawyer based in Fall River.

Campaign finance numbers

Coogan took the news in stride after it was confirmed that Sutter had officially announced his candidacy.

“Well, every other election I’ve ever been in, it's been a race against other people so it's really not that different,” said Coogan, who is seeking a third term. “People have a right to run for office.”

While there are over 10 months to the November election, and still time for other candidates to join in the mayoral race, at this point Coogan has a financial advantage over Sutter.

According to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance, Coogan currently has $34,210 in cash on hand as of the December monthly reporting period. Sutter, in the same reporting timeframe, has just $890.

Sutter’s Dec. 28 fundraiser and an event for Coogan earlier in December will be reflected in the January OCPF reports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
KENT COUNTY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam

With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. Three people were arrested in Massachusetts for their alleged roles in a country-wide scam that cost victims thousands of dollars. The scam involved at least Boston, MA, Bristol County, Bronx, New York, Conrow, Texas, San Diego, California, and Panorama, Texas.
ATTLEBORO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer

A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 37, shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
FALL RIVER, MA
franklintownnews.com

How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Uprise RI

New Year’s Eve ‘noise demo’ at Wyatt prison shows incarcerated they are not forgotten

Around 30 people gathered outside the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central falls, Rhode Island on a rainy but warm New Year’s Eve as part of a “noise demo” designed to let people incarcerated inside that they were not forgotten. Organized by AMOR Rhode Island (Alianza para Movilizar Nuestra Resistencia), the noise demo was joined by the Extraordinary Rendition Band (ERB) and marched up and down High Street and Blackstone Street, eliciting reactions from incarcerated people inside who could be seen silhouetted in the windows of the facility.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
NECN

Car Crashes Into Boston Barbershop

A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. ​Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
BOSTON, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: A Fake ID & Supplying a Minor

4:28 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 28, on a bench warrant after police, on patrol on Main Street, noticed the man’s car had a very loud exhaust system and a front license plate not property mounted. Routine checks turned up a warrant for disorderly conduct out of Warwick. Police took the man into custody and notified Warwick, who arranged a pickup at the station. Police had the car towed.
WARWICK, RI
commonwealthmagazine.org

Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset

COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
SOMERSET, MA
nbcboston.com

One Dead , Two Injured After Crash in Rhode Island

One man is dead and two are injured after crashing in Lincoln, Rhode Island early Saturday morning, according to Rhode Island police. Authorities say three men were in one vehicle that crashed head-on against the attenuator when they tried to enter the access portion of Route 146. One of the...
LINCOLN, RI
rimonthly.com

27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January

1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Herald News

The Herald News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy