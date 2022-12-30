ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, MA

ODs spike in Plymouth County — amid concerns about fentanyl, animal tranquilizer xylazine

By Christopher Butler, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhaGR_0jySZy9j00

Plymouth County tallied more fatal drug overdoses in the first 19 days of December than in any other entire month in 2022, according to research by Plymouth County Outreach.

Plymouth County Outreach (PCO) — a collaborative of local police departments working to reduce the number of overdose deaths and support people with substance use disorders — recently issued an alert regarding the spike in overdoses.

From January through November, Plymouth County saw an average of nine fatal overdoses per month, according to Vicky Butler, executive director of PCO.

But there were 13 fatal overdoses in Plymouth County between Dec. 1 and 19 alone.

That's compared to eight fatal overdoses in November and 11 fatal overdoses in October.

"PCO and its partners want the public, especially individuals at risk for overdose and their families and friends, to be aware of the increased risk of an overdose and what action they can take," said PCO's announcement. "The holidays are a difficult time for many, and PCO wants community members to know that they are not alone."

Butler also said that in Plymouth County and across the nation substances purchased off the street, like the synthetic opioid fentanyl, could be mixed with "non-opioid substances such as cocaine and street pills marked as Xanax."

Butler said that there was a monthly average of 69 nonfatal overdoses in the county from January to November.

'At peace'Daughter reacts to sentence in Brockton mother's murder of her sons

Concerns over xylazine

PCO reported that these drugs could also be mixed with xylazine, an animal tranquilizer that does not respond to Narcan.

Narcan is an overdose-reversing medication that, according to PCO, saved 94% of people the medication was administered to in 2021 in Plymouth County.

Although it’s being used as an additive to opioids, xylazine is not an opioid and, therefore, will not respond to Narcan.

Same prosecutor charged with OUIJudge lets Brockton murder charge stand despite 'appalling' lapses by prosecutor

Recognizing the signs of a possible overdose

  • Breathing is very slow and shallow, erratic, or has stopped
  • Face very pale
  • Cool, clammy skin
  • Choking sounds or a gurgling noise (death rattle)
  • Pulse (heartbeat) is slow erratic or has stopped
  • Blue/gray skin tinge — usually lips and fingers show first, sometimes in tips of ears
  • Loss of consciousness — passing out
  • Body becomes very limp

Life-saving measures to reverse an overdose

Narcan, the medication used to reverse an opioid overdose, is readily available throughout the county free of charge, no questions asked, including at these locations:

  • By calling Plymouth County Outreach, 774-434-5072, or reaching out through the website's connect page: plymouthcountyoutreach.org/connect
  • Bamsi Brockton Cope Center, 74 Pleasant St., Brockton; 508-583-3405
  • Bamsi Plymouth Cope Center, 385 Court St., Plymouth, basement suite; 508-942-0679
  • PCO Hope, 385 Court St., Plymouth; 774-283-4763
  • Manet Community Health Center, 180 George Washington Boulevard, Hull; 781-925-4550
  • Local pharmacies have an open/standing prescription for everyone. This means you can go to your pharmacy to ask for Narcan. The cost will be whatever your insurance co-pay is.

Treatment and support

  • Massachusetts Substance Use Helpline at 800-327-5050 or helplinema.org
  • If you or a loved one is at-risk of an overdose and looking to access treatment, reach out to your local Plymouth County police department and ask to speak with a Plymouth County Outreach officer, contact PCO through its website at plymouthcountyoutreach.org/connect or call 774-434-5072.

Comments / 0

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer

A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford PD: 2022 historic year for drug seizures

Top brass at the New Bedford Police Department says 2022 will go down in history as ‘one of the most prolific for drug and cash seizures. In 2022, detectives seized over 20 kilos of fentanyl and 2.5 kilos of cocaine, along with over $1.4 million in cash. The result of Friday night’s busts secured 2022 a place in the department’s history of illegal seizures.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Stoughton police mourning sudden death of officer

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara has announced the sudden death of Officer Christopher A. Davis. Davis, 42, was a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department and died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead.
STOUGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam

With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. Three people were arrested in Massachusetts for their alleged roles in a country-wide scam that cost victims thousands of dollars. The scam involved at least Boston, MA, Bristol County, Bronx, New York, Conrow, Texas, San Diego, California, and Panorama, Texas.
ATTLEBORO, MA
WCVB

4 injured in early morning rollover crash near I-93 in Quincy, Massachusetts

QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured early Monday in a wild rollover crash near Interstate 93 in Quincy, Massachusetts. First responders were called to the southbound side of the highway near the Furnace Brook Parkway exit, where a vehicle that was traveling on an adjacent road rolled down a hill and landed feet from I-93.
QUINCY, MA
norfolkwrenthamnews.com

Notable People of Wrentham

As part of Wrentham’s 350th anniversary celebration, Local Town Pages is highlighting significant people and places in the town’s history. Following is a submission we recently received. One of the founders of the Wrentham Conservation Commission, Luke Schensnol was born in Kaunas, Lithuania in 1925. He and his...
WRENTHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
LOWELL, MA
capecod.com

Driver arrested on suspicion of OUI after early morning rollover on Route 6 in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A driver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of liquor after a rollover crash early New Year’s morning. The crash happened sometime after 3 AM on Route 6 westbound before Willow Street (Exit 72) leaving the vehicle on its side. All three occupants self extricated and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Mass State Police continue to investigate the crash.
YARMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Police seek men wanted in Cape Cod robbery, shooting

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Barnstable police are looking for two men who are wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting in Hyannis. Police said a 19-year-old was shot in both arms on Crocker Street, Wednesday. He underwent surgery on Cape Cod before being taken to a Boston-area trauma center.
BARNSTABLE, MA
ABC6.com

2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
KENT COUNTY, RI
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

3K+
Followers
724
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Brockton, MA from Enterprise News.

 http://enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy