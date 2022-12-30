ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips for holiday returns and exchanges

One of the most dreadful parts of the holiday season can be making gift returns. While most retailers do offer refund and exchange programs, policies vary greatly from one store to another. The Better Business Bureau suggests the following tips when making gift returns and exchanges:

Get to know store policies. Before you go to the store to return your gift, find out what the store’s return policy is and how it works. Understand that many retailers change their policies for the holiday season. If the store allows returns or exchanges, find out if you need to pay a restocking fee. Ask the retailer if they offer cash refunds, exchanges or only store credit. Store policies are usually posted on the retailer’s website, at the checkout counter or printed on the back of receipts.

Understand online store return policies. If your gift was purchased online, review the retailer’s website first to figure out what their return policies are. Find out who pays for the shipping when an item is returned. In some cases, you can save on shipping fees by returning an online purchase to the local brick-and-mortar store.

Get the details on a product's warranty. Most electronics and home appliances come with warranties that are to be fulfilled by the manufacturer, not the retailer. Find out how the store handles returns and repairs if an item stops working or needs replacement parts. Ask if the retailer will ship the item to the manufacturer for you or will you need to deal with the manufacturer directly.

Keep your receipt and packaging. Most stores will only accept returns and exchanges if you can present the item with its receipt and original packaging. Always include a gift receipt with items you give and hold on to any gift receipts you receive.

Bring your identification. Sometimes retailers require you to bring your identification and the original form of payment. If this is the policy of the store where your gift is from, you may need the assistance of the gift-giver in order to be reimbursed.

Make returns in a timely fashion. Almost all return policies are valid during a specific time period. Some stores modify their return period during the holidays. Take the item back to the store without delay.

Understanding buy now, pay later gift returns. Read the guidelines on your shop now, pay later purchases, especially when you have gifted the purchase. The Federal Trade Commission recently released tips that can help make sure you are shopping safe.

