Walczeskys celebrate 55th anniversary

Carl and Vivian Walczesky of Monroe Township observed their 55th wedding anniversary Dec. 22.

Mr. Walczesky married Vivian Youhas Dec. 22, 1967, in Lorain, Ohio. They celebrated their anniversary with a trip to Honolulu, Hawaii.

The couple has one son, Carl Jr., and a granddaughter.

Mr. Walczesky retired after 30 years of employment from Pilkington NSG, Rossford, Ohio, where he worked as a quality ambassador. He served in the Navy from 1967-71 and attended Monroe County Community College.

Mrs. Walczesky retired after 25 years at the law office of Terri Hall. She is also a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and has been representing abused and neglected children in the court system for the past 25 years. In 2022, she was also elected a board member of Soroptimist International of the Americas and will remain on the board until 2024. She was appointed Laws and Resolutions Chair during her term on the board. She is also a member of the Monroe County Anti Human Trafficking Coalition and also a member of American Association of University Women of Monroe.

She is a graduate of the University of Michigan, the University of Detroit Mercy and MCCC.

The couple enjoys spending time with their son and granddaughter, traveling and going to casinos.