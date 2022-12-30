Fair stiltwalker Neil Sauter retires

Neil Sauter has retired from stiltwalking.

Over the last 15 years, Sauter of Blissfield took his stiltwalking act to many Michigan fairs and festivals, including the Monroe County Fair. His first local fair was in 2016. Sauter walked the fairground on 9-foot stilts all fair week and twisted balloon creations. His repertoire included about 300 animals and characters. He went through about 500 balloons a day at the Monroe County Fair.

In 2008, Sauter, who has mild cerebral palsy, walked across Michigan on stilts to raise money for United Cerebral Palsy of Michigan. Before the 830-mile journey, he stopped at New Bedford Academy. His father, Greg Sauter, was the school’s principal at the time.

Sauter announced on his Facebook page that he has retiring from his 15-year stiltwalking business and has moved to Montana.