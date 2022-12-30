Church Profile: St. Paul's Lutheran, New Boston

Name of church: St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Address: 19109 Craig St., New Boston.

Denomination: Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

When did the church begin? 1878.

Pastors: Senior Pastor the Rev. John Schwartz and Associate Pastor the Rev. Scott Blevins.

Service times: Divine Services at 10 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays; services are livestreamed on Facebook at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Other times: Bible studies: 9 a.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. Wednesdays and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; Sunday school, 9 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 Grade Confirmation, 5 p.m. Thursdays; Grades 4-6 Pre-Confirmation, 11:15 a.m. Sundays.

Ministries offered by the church: Feed My Sheep Outreach, Bell Choir, Summer Blast and Car Show, Apple Fest, Sauerkraut Dinner, Veterans Fourth of July Dinner, Veterans Day Dinner, Advent by Candlelight, Hymn Fest and Country Christmas. AA meetings are offered at 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at noon Wednesdays and Fridays, and at 9 a.m. Saturdays.

Social media: St. Paul's New Boston on Facebook

Website: stpailsnewboston.org

Phone number: 734-753-9048

Other information: “St. Paul’s is a traditional Lutheran church with a heart for outreach based on the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” the church said.

The church’s Feed My Sheep Outreach serves hundreds of meals to those in need in Huron Township and surrounding communities; for assistance, call the church at 734-753-9048.

