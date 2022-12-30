ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Rockwood, MI

More than 600 children helped this year by Children with Hair Loss

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mcfn6_0jySZngy00

SOUTH ROCKWOOD – A total of 620 children were helped in 2022 by Children With Hair Loss.

This is up from 2021, when about 600 children received hair donations from the local organization.

“Because of your generosity and kindness this year, we were able to help 620 kids,” the organization reported. “Together we are making a big difference in their lives. Thank you so much for all your support.”

The nonprofit organization began in 2000 as a way to provide free human hair replacements to children and young adults facing medically related hair loss due to cancer, alopecia and other illnesses.

Children with Hair Loss accepts financial donations and hair donations all year round. The cost to provide a human hair wig and care kit to one child is $1,500.

Several fundraising events are planned for 2023, including the annual Charity Ball. This year’s ball had the largest attendance to date.

For more information, including requirements for hair donations, visit childrenwithhairloss.us.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Dearborn welcomes 1st baby of new year

The first Dearborn baby of the new year arrived at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital, formerly Beaumont Hospital. Sawyer Faye Grubke, weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 19 ¾ inches, was born to Adriana and Isaac Grubke of Newport. Her middle name is...
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan program helps addicts find treatment — but struggles to find ‘angel’ volunteers

It was her oldest son’s heroin use that led Lisa Boska to become an angel, one in a network of volunteers for Hope Not Handcuffs that helps people get into addiction treatment. She sits with them while they wait for a car to shuttle them to rehab, offering water and maybe a snack and, always, a shoulder on which to lean. “I try to be a little mom to everybody,” she said ...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Face of Pilates and Physical Therapy – Pilates Fitness & Physical Therapy Center

Faces of Detroit 2023 Special Section RON JEGADEESH – PILATES FITNESS & PHYSICAL THERAPY CENTER 17418 W. 10 MILE RD., SOUTHFIELD, MI 48075 248-552-1012  | PILATESFITNESSEVOLUTION.COM Pilates Fitness and Physical Therapy Center combines traditional physical therapy services with innovative wellness programming that includes Pilates and the Gyrotonic expansion system. Physical therapy with Pilates incorporates modern […] The post The Face of Pilates and Physical Therapy – Pilates Fitness & Physical Therapy Center appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
allnurses.com

University of Detroit Mercy Nurse Anesthesia Clinical Sites

I am interested in going to U of D Mercy for CRNA school. I am curious if a current student can give me an idea of what their schedule looks like with clinical rotations. I live in metro Detroit and am wondering if I would have to move away for clinicals often? Any type of info regarding their expectations would be wonderful. Thank you!
DETROIT, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild

A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

School threats are happening frequently, but what's the mental impact?

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - School threats continue to rise across America. Schools in the Metro Detroit area are no strangers to incidents as well. Every time a hoax or threat happens, does it have an effect on students?Detroit Now News talked with, Dr. Ronald Samarian, he is the Chief of Psychiatry at Corewell Health William Beaumont University in Royal Oak. According to the mental health professional, there's a difference between hearing about a threat and being in a threatening situation. As school threats are made he understands how it can trigger reactions."Students can react in a number of ways they...
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
JACKSON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
WARREN, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy