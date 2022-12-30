More than 600 children helped this year by Children with Hair Loss

SOUTH ROCKWOOD – A total of 620 children were helped in 2022 by Children With Hair Loss.

This is up from 2021, when about 600 children received hair donations from the local organization.

“Because of your generosity and kindness this year, we were able to help 620 kids,” the organization reported. “Together we are making a big difference in their lives. Thank you so much for all your support.”

The nonprofit organization began in 2000 as a way to provide free human hair replacements to children and young adults facing medically related hair loss due to cancer, alopecia and other illnesses.

Children with Hair Loss accepts financial donations and hair donations all year round. The cost to provide a human hair wig and care kit to one child is $1,500.

Several fundraising events are planned for 2023, including the annual Charity Ball. This year’s ball had the largest attendance to date.

For more information, including requirements for hair donations, visit childrenwithhairloss.us.