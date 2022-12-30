ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAU

Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World...
AFP

People

Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
kalkinemedia.com

Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup

World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
marinelink.com

French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine

A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
Sporting News

Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest

Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
kalkinemedia.com

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m.SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect. GLOBAL. UKRAINE-CRISIS/. Defiant Ukrainians cheer New Year as drones blasted from skies. KYIV/DONETSK PROVINCE FRONT...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

13 Moroccans drown trying to reach Spanish territory

The bodies of 13 Moroccans have been recovered after their boat sank off the country's southern coast while attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands, Moroccan media reported. Spain is one of the main gateways for migrants to reach Europe. Tens of thousands also try each year from the coastlines of...

