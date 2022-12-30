Read full article on original website
Related
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium
SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World...
Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele
An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill. Lula's office announced earlier that he would attend the wake on Tuesday morning, less than 48 hours after taking office, to "pay his respects and tribute," before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.
Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
Brazilians throng to bid final farewell to soccer legend Pelé at daylong wake
Thousands of Brazilians lined up Monday to pay their final respects to the country's beloved soccer phenom Pelé, whose coffin was placed in the center of Vila Belmiro Stadium outside Sao Paulo.
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
kalkinemedia.com
Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup
World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
marinelink.com
French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine
A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
Meet the wealthiest man in all of history
There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
The soccer player who got assassinated for accidentally scoring on his own goal
It was in 1994 when the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the United States. Andrés Escobar, a 27-year-old soccer player was a defender for the Colombian national team. He was much respected by Colombian soccer fans as he tried to promote a positive change in Colombia during a very violent time for the country.
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
Sporting News
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil's best
You have the eyes of a marksman if you can spot the TWO fearsome snipers in this picture in ten seconds
CAN you spot the TWO hidden snipers aiming right at you in this mind-boggling picture?. The image - taken on military training grounds in Latvia - shows a pair of well-camouflaged marksmen nestled in the shrubbery. Although the scene is staged it is still incredibly challenging to spot these well-camouflaged...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
kalkinemedia.com
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m.SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect. GLOBAL. UKRAINE-CRISIS/. Defiant Ukrainians cheer New Year as drones blasted from skies. KYIV/DONETSK PROVINCE FRONT...
kalkinemedia.com
13 Moroccans drown trying to reach Spanish territory
The bodies of 13 Moroccans have been recovered after their boat sank off the country's southern coast while attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands, Moroccan media reported. Spain is one of the main gateways for migrants to reach Europe. Tens of thousands also try each year from the coastlines of...
Georgina Rodriguez Shares Photos From Cristiano Ronaldo's Private Jet As They Fly To Saudi Arabia
Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet with Georgina Rodriguez.
Comments / 0