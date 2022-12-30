The third generation of the Chevy Corvette, aka the Corvette C3, spanning model years 1968 to 1982, is often viewed by Corvette fans and enthusiasts as the black sheep generation of the American sports car. Indeed, most model years of the C3 Vette occurred during the malaise era, when horsepower numbers were crushed by gas prices and tightening emissions. However, from 1968 to roughly 1972, the Corvette lived up to its name, with big engines and gobs of power. Recently, YouTuber Mid-Year Mitch pulled a 1968 Convertible 427 cubic-inch Corvette from a garage, the first time that Vette had been outside in over 30 years.

