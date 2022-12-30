Read full article on original website
Owner Of 52-mile 2023 Corvette Z06 With Blown Engine Will Keep The Car
Just last week, GM Authority covered the story of a 2023 Corvette Z06 owner who experienced a total engine failure with a mere 52 miles on the clock of his brand-new sports car. The owner posted a video to social media that detailed his experience, and now, the owner has posted a follow-up about what he’s going to do with the car moving forward.
1968 Corvette Sees The Light Of Day After 30 Years: Video
The third generation of the Chevy Corvette, aka the Corvette C3, spanning model years 1968 to 1982, is often viewed by Corvette fans and enthusiasts as the black sheep generation of the American sports car. Indeed, most model years of the C3 Vette occurred during the malaise era, when horsepower numbers were crushed by gas prices and tightening emissions. However, from 1968 to roughly 1972, the Corvette lived up to its name, with big engines and gobs of power. Recently, YouTuber Mid-Year Mitch pulled a 1968 Convertible 427 cubic-inch Corvette from a garage, the first time that Vette had been outside in over 30 years.
Josh Remi Sings About C8 Corvette In New Song: Video
The Chevy Corvette is often regarded as America’s sports car, and historically hasn’t had very many domestic rivals. As such, the Corvette brand has amassed a huge following among enthusiasts, with the Corvette C8 further building on that legacy. In fact, the C8 Vette has been so popular that multi-genre recording artist and songwriter Josh Remi has just released a new song, called “C8,” as a commemoration.
You Could Win A 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has the goods to punch well above its weight, taking down high-end supercars with ease. Now, Corvette Z06 fans have a shot at parking the gorgeous droptop seen here in their driveway thanks to a new sweepstakes. Get your sweepstakes tickets here. The National Sprint Car...
2023 Cadillac CT5 Gets New Midnight Steel Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Argent Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Midnight Steel Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Midnight Steel hue. Assigned RPO code GXU and touch-up paint code WA-138H, Midnight Steel Metallic is one of eight exterior...
2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss In Sterling Gray Metallic: Photos
A few days ago, GM Authority brought you the very first look at a 2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss painted in the striking Nitro Yellow Metallic exterior paint. This time, we captured another Trail Boss model, this time painted in Sterling Gray Metallic. Since this particular example is finished in...
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Gets Power-Operated Swing Gate
The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV offers a range of interesting features, with performance, off-roading, comfort, and utility all covered. With regard to utility, one of those noteworthy features is the Hummer EV SUV’s power-operated swing gate. The power-operated swing gate is included as standard equipment across the 2024...
Corvette Z06 Driver Clocked At 106 MPH In 45 Zone, Gets Arrested
High-powered sports cars like the C7 Corvette Z06 can be a lot of fun, especially on the race track, which is really the only place the Corvette Z06 can safely unleash its full performance potential. Unfortunately, one driver in Las Vegas decided to put the pedal down on the street, a move that landed them a firsthand tour of the back of a police squad car.
Here’s Why Silverado HD Has Bigger Windows Than 1500 Trucks
For the upcoming mid-cycle refresh, the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD was granted the more premium interior from the Silverado 1500 (Light Duty, or LD). But, as we recently found out, there is more going on with the basics of the interior of Chevy’s HD trucks beyond the parts that are new.
Here’s Why GM Kept Column Shifter In The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD
The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD is set to introduce a mid-cycle refresh for the heavy-duty pickup truck, bringing updates to the exterior, a new interior on most models, along with powertrain improvements that result in healthy capability gains. One of the more interesting elements about the refresh is GM’s decision to keep the column-mounted shifter. Today, GM Authority has the scoop.
U.S. GM Crossover Sales Up 30 Percent During Q3 2022
GM crossover sales grew 30 percent to 206,964 units in the United States during the third quarter of 2022. Sales Numbers - GM Utility Vehicles - Q3 2022 - USA. Of the 16 nameplates that make up GM crossover sales, only four experienced a decrease in overall sales volume. The top three fastest-growing were the compact Chevy Equinox with a 44 percent increase to 46,646 units, the full-size Chevy Traverse with a 136 percent jump to 25,388 units, and the compact GMC Terrain with a 81 percent bump to 17,917 units. On a combined basis, these three models commanded nearly half of overall GM crossover sales, or a 44 percent share.
How Cadillac Championed A Longer Dash-To-Axle Ratio For GM BEV3 Platform
When GM initially set out to define its all-new BEV3 platform, Cadillac didn’t wait long to express its desire for a particularly important item: a sufficiently long axle-to-dash. Automotive enthusiasts also use the phrase “long hood” to describe this unique physical attribute, and appreciate the prominent role that it...
GMC Hummer EV vs. Rivian R1T Pickup: Q3 2022 Sales Comparison
GMC Hummer EV Pickup deliveries totaled 411 units in Q3 2022. MODEL Q3 22 / Q3 21 Q3 22 Q3 21 YTD 22 / YTD 21 YTD 22 YTD 21. Competitive Sales Comparison (USA) Hummer EV Pickup sales during the third quarter of 2022 placed the off-road supertruck behind its primary competitor in the off-road-focused electric pickup truck space. The Rivian R1T sold 4,400 units, considerably more than the GMC Hummer EV Pickup. Both the Hummer EV Pickup and R1T were not available during Q3 2021.
GM Midsize Pickup Trucks Sales Jumped 77 Percent During Q3 2022
GM midsize pickup truck sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. GM midsize truck sales are comprised of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon in the U.S. and Canada. In Mexico, GM sells the Colorado alongside the new 2023 Chevy S10 Max, and GM will introduce the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon in Mexico for the first time ever. GM also officially confirmed the all-new 2024 Chevy Montana for Mexico, but the model is not yet on sale.
Hypothetical GMC Hummer EV Pickup 6×6 Rendered
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is dripping with wild stats and mind-boggling figures, but now, we’re upping the ante with this insane GMC Hummer EV Pickup 6×6 rendering. From the off, we should state that we created this thing purely for fun, and that as cool as it looks, GM doesn’t actually plan on building it. That said, we’d love to see GMC follow through with some sort of concept like this, even if it’s just to make a statement.
2023 Chevy Bolt EV Gets Price Increase In January
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV is the seventh model year for the nameplate’s first generation, following up on the refreshed 2022 model year with only a few changes and updates. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV just received a price increase. According to...
Petition Launched For GM To Upgrade 2G Vehicles With OnStar
With the sunset of 2G cellular network technology, older GM vehicles will no longer be compatible with OnStar Connected Services. Now, a new online petition has been created demanding that 2G-equipped GM vehicles be upgraded with the hardware needed to continue using OnStar. The petition was launched at change.org, and...
2023 Chevy Silverado Chromed Round Assist Steps No Longer Available To Order
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 follows a full model refresh introduced for the light-duty pickup with the 2022 model year, while the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD precedes a full model refresh debuting for the heavy-duty pickup’s 2024 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that both models are currently unavailable to order with the chrome assist steps feature.
