Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
Trash Collection Delays Cause Overflowing Cans and Frustration for Dallas ResidentsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Birdcall Restaurant Brand is Concluding Arrangements to Open A New Location In RichardsonMadocRichardson, TX
Related
Xavi drops huge hint about Barcelona's January transfer window plans
Xavi hints that Barcelona won't be particularly active in the January transfer window.
WSL transfer window: January 2023 completed deals
Every completed WSL transfer in the 2023 January window.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League
Predicting Manchester City's starting XI for their trip to Chelsea on Thursday night.
Erik ten Hag urges Man Utd not to 'burn money' despite 'need' for new striker
Erik ten Hag has admitted that while he 'needs' a new striker added to his Manchester United ranks this month, he does not want the club to 'burn money' doing so.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's ridiculous Newcastle clause; Chelsea close in on €127m Fernandez deal
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Enzo Fernandez, Jude Bellingham, Joao Felix and more.
Tottenham salaries & contract expiries
Information regarding the salaries and contracts of every Tottenham first team player.
Liverpool confirm when Cody Gakpo could make debut
Liverpool have finalised the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
Erik ten Hag discusses potentially recalling Amad Diallo from Sunderland
Erik ten Hag discusses recalling Adam Diallo from Sunderland.
Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool's plans for January transfer window
Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool's approach to the January transfer window after signing Cody Gakpo.
Liverpool's disdain for defending is finally catching up to them
Liverpool's hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four were dealt a blow with a 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday evening, and poor defending was to blame.
Sebastien Haller returns to Borussia Dortmund training following cancer treatment
Sebastien Haller returns to Borussia Dortmund training after six months of treatment for a cancerous tumour.
AC Milan growing in confidence over Rafael Leao contract talks
AC Milan are confident they will reach an agreement over a new contract for Chelsea target Rafael Leao.
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Bees swarm lacklustre Reds
Brentford maintained their impressive big game record this season with a 3-1 win at home to Liverpool.
Changes are needed at Chelsea, but not on the touchline
Graham Potter has made a poor start at Chelsea, but he's not the main problem.
Bernardo Silva makes huge admission over Man City future
Bernardo Silva has admitted he would be open to leaving Man City in the near future.
Chelsea close to reaching €130m agreement with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea close in on the signing of Benfica's Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
Xavi 'punishing' Barcelona squad after Espanyol draw
Xavi is said to be punishing his Barcelona squad after they slipped up against Espanyol.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms two fitness concerns ahead of Cacereno Copa del Rey clash
Carlo Ancelotti confirms two Real Madrid players are injured and unavailable to face Cacereno in the Copa del Rey.
Andrew Robertson reveals Liverpool players ignored Jurgen Klopp instructions in Brentford loss
Andrew Robertson reveals Liverpool players ignored Jurgen Klopp instructions in Brentford loss.
90min
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0