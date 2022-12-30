ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Dolly Parton's Literacy Program Plans To Help California Kids In A Big Way

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWPeC_0jySXN0c00

Country music icon Dolly Parton ’s literacy program is set to bring free books to children in California next year.

The effort derives from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , a program that launched in 1995 and has provided children under the age of 5 with free books.

The program is set to expand statewide in California and beginning in June 2023, over 2.4 million children in the state will be eligible to have books mailed to their homes each month, according to a tweet from the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Wednesday.

The “Jolene” singer, in a press release from October , said that she was thrilled by the “overwhelming support” for the program’s expansion in California.

“Today is an amazing milestone for children and families across the state,” Parton said. “We still have a lot of work to do, but together we can inspire a love of reading in children across California that will last a lifetime.”

The inspiration for the program, which has provided over 186 million books to children in five countries and is part of the singer’s Dollywood Foundation, came from Parton’s father Robert Lee Parton, according to the program’s website .

“He was the smartest man I have ever known but I know in my heart his inability to read probably kept him from fulfilling all of his dreams,” Parton said on the site.

The expansion of Parton’s literacy program comes after she and her businesses raised $700,000 to help flood victims in Tennessee in 2021. She also opened up about using royalties she earned from Whitney Houston’s classic cover of her song “I Will Always Love You” to invest in a Tennessee strip mall in a Black neighborhood.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos honored Parton with his “Courage and Civility” award and gave her $100 million to be used for charities of her choice in November.

“I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money,” Parton wrote in a tweet last month .

Comments / 11

Related
Times of San Diego

Opinion: California Wakes Up to Old Crises — Housing, Drought, Homeless — in New Year

It’s a new year, but the Democratic politicians who dominate the state Capitol face a raft of old problems that, if anything, worsened during 2022. Despite a fairly wet winter — so far — California is still coping with a multi-year drought that’s devastating the nation’s most productive agricultural industry, the electrical grid struggles to meet demand, public school students are struggling with learning losses from COVID-19 school shutdowns, and the state’s chronic housing shortage underlies the nation’s highest rates of poverty and homelessness.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Medical rights for trans people in California will be solidified under SB 107

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Over 20 states have implemented or considered legislative actions aimed at limiting LGBTQ+ youth access to gender-affirming health care in 2022, including Alabama, Texas and Arizona. Looking ahead to 2023, nine states have already pre-filed measures that ban transitional care, including New Hampshire, Montana, Missouri...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

Five Takeaways From California’s 2022 Demographic Changes

Writing in the Mercury News, Jonathan Lansner describes some surprising twists in California’s 2022 demographic changes. According to Lansner, “California’s population suffered the nation’s No. 2 largest drop, off 113,649 in a year as the U.S. grew by 1.26 million overall.”. Lansner outlines five surprising developments....
CALIFORNIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

CalWORKs: The California program providing a boost for struggling families

The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program offers short-term financial aid and employment-focused resources to families with minor children who have low income and assets, according to a report by Marca on December 28, 2022. Based on the state’s released guidelines, most eligible adults in California, including...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): Families throughout the Central Coast are welcoming new additions to their families to start off 2023. Santa Cruz County Watsonville Community Hospital had the first child born in Santa Cruz County. Baby boy Josue Silva was born by natural delivery at 4:09 on Sunday morning. Photo of the Silva Family. From The post Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Photos: Celebrating the Career of Reporter Beverly White at NBC4

Beverly White will sign off for the final time at NBC4 on Friday night, marking a farewell for one of Southern California’s most respected television news reporters who leaves behind a legacy through her contributions to journalism and its future. White started at NBC4 in 1992, covering a variety...
Bakersfield Californian

New overtime rules about to hit California’s small farmers

California farmers employing 25 or fewer workers are about to get their first experience with overtime pay if they keep their crews in the field beyond a set number of hours per day or per week. Starting Sunday, a 2016 law phasing in time-and-a-half pay for farmworkers who had never...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

California wildlife sanctuary’s last residents relocated

LOS ANGELES — The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by Southern California’s once-prominent Wildlife Waystation have been relocated, authorities said, Wednesday. The move of two chimpanzees to Chimp Haven in Louisiana early this month completed a long effort to find...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

California Plastic Bags

This undated photo shows a plastic bag, in Los Angeles. California in 2014 enacted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. But state Attorney General Rob Bonta says the thicker, reusable plastic bags that many retailers now use may not be recyclable as required by law. (AP Photo/John Antczak)
CALIFORNIA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

241K+
Followers
13K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy