Read full article on original website
Related
New images of murder suspect released by police
Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
BBC
Peckham Rye: Man, 29, stabbed to death in park
A 29-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a park in south-east London. The man was found injured when police were called to Straker's Road, Peckham Rye Park, at about 20:25 GMT on Friday. He was pronounced dead a short time later. No arrests have been made and the...
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Woman suddenly drops dead while working out at gym in shocking video
A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29. Ramírez was captured on the gym’s video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the young woman frequented the gym where she collapsed.
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Girl, 11, has bones broken in ‘shocking and sustained’ dog attack as she walked to school
An 11-year-old girl has been left with serious injuries - including broken bones - after being attacked by a dog on her way to school. The child was taken to hospital after what has been called a “shocking and sustained attack” in east London.Officers are looking for the owner of the dogs, who fled the scene before police arrived. They have released footage of the man they wish to identify, in which he can be seen walking down the street with two dogs.The attack on the 11-year-old schoolgirl took place in Stepney Green in Tower Hamlets in late September....
BBC
Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named
The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’
A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police
27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Two arrested after Elle Edwards killed on Christmas Eve
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old who was shot at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve. Beautician Elle Edwards died in hospital after being shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village. Police said on Monday night a...
Girl, 3, among three seriously hurt in horror Christmas Day triple car crash as man left fighting for life
A THREE-year-old girl is among three seriously injured in a horror Christmas Day crash. A man is also fighting for his life following the three-vehicle smash, which happened around 1pm yesterday. Emergency services rushed to the scene in Gwent, Wales, and discovered the horror. Three people were raced to hospital,...
Emma Lovell stabbing: Four teens arrested over alleged home-invasion murder lived in halfway house
The four teenagers arrested over the alleged home-invasion murder of mother-of-two Emma Lovell, 41, were living in a nearby halfway house that accommodates youth offenders in Brisbane.
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Police release third person arrested
The third person arrested over the Christmas Eve pub shooting of Elle Edwards has been freed on bail. The man, 31, from Tranmere, had been held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder but has now been released pending further inquiries. Two other people have also been held over her death...
BBC
Patient demanding medication trashed Derby doctors' surgery
A patient trashed a surgery waiting room after being declined medication, a GP said. The patient threw chairs, overturned tables and abused terrified staff at the Wilson Street Surgery in Derby after he was refused drugs. Dr Shehla Imtiaz-Umer said it was a "miracle" no-one was hurt and plans were...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Elle Edwards a beautiful bright star - dad
The father of Elle Edwards, who was fatally shot in a pub on Christmas Eve, has said she was "the most beautiful and bright star". The family of Ms Edwards, who was hit outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey, need answers, police said. Her loved ones said the beautician, who was...
BBC
Bristol Black Lives Matter march organiser denies fraud
An organiser of a Black Lives Matter demonstration has denied two counts of fraud. The charges relate to fundraising pages set up before and after a march which gained worldwide attention when a statue of Edward Colston was thrown into the city's harbour. Xahra Saleem denied the charges and was...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
Indian pastor arrested after ‘enticing’ 100 people to ‘convert to Christianity’
A priest in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested by police for allegedly “enticing” about 100 people to “convert to Christianity”.Local police claimed 43-year-old pastor Paulus Masih attempted to convert nearly 100 people on Christmas eve.The incident was reported from Sohna village in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.He was arrested after right-wing activist Rajeev Yadav complained to the local police about the gathering in Sohna village and was quoted by the Times of India as alleging that the pastor was “enticing” the people to “convert”.Police said no prior permission was taken to hold the event.It...
Comments / 0