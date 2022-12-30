Read full article on original website
purduesports.com
#1 Purdue Suffers First Loss of Season
Rutgers 65, [1] Purdue 64 (Postgame Notes) Purdue suffered its first loss of the season in a 65-64 setback to Rutgers at Mackey Arena on Monday night. Purdue was one of the last two remaining unbeaten teams in America. The loss denied Purdue to match its best start in school...
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Purdue men's basketball history
The Purdue basketball program has made just two trips to the Final Four and played for one national championship but still does not have an NCAA title to boast about. That said, the Boilermakers program has produced some of the greatest players the college game has ever seen. Here is...
purduesports.com
Purdue Opens 2023 with Win Over Wisconsin
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - The Purdue women's basketball team opened 2023 with a 73-61 win over Wisconsin at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers dominated inside to improve to 11-3 on the year and 2-2 in BIg Ten play. Lasha Petree, per usual, led the Boilermakers in scoring with 18 points. The...
purduesports.com
Purdue's Season Ends in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. - Playing without key pieces on both sides of the ball, the Purdue football team closed out its 2022 season with a 63-7 to No. 17 LSU in the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The Boilermakers (8-6) finished with eight wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball fans frustrated with Purdue being No. 1 can blame Bob Knight
For the second straight season, Purdue has reached the top of national polls and positioned themselves as the leading contender to win the Big Ten. A league title would be nothing new for Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter, who can claim three regular season crowns to go with a conference tournament championship.
saturdaytradition.com
Drew Brees explains decision to help coach Purdue in bowl game, answers if gig is a one-time deal
Drew Brees is one of the more famous Purdue alumnus in recent years. The former Purdue QB went on College GameDay Monday to talk about whether coaching is something he wants to do in the future. The Boilermakers will be facing LSU on Monday in the Citrus Bowl. Brees will...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
Fox 59
Heavy rain & numerous storms impact Indiana overnight
INDIANAPOLIS – Foggy weather Monday evening will give way to warmth and heavy rain as we head overnight. Dense fog has been a concern all evening in Indiana as visibility has been reduced to 1/4 mile in many locations north of Marion County. Dense fog advisories are in effect until midnight to account for this hazard. The passage of a warm front will help push temperatures into the low 60s overnight however, and this will ultimately help mitigate the hazard.
WLFI.com
First babies born in Lafayette this year are two boys
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first baby born in Lafayette in 2023 was born at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Aiden Scott Walker was born at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He is the son of Erin and Austin Walker from Frankfort. He was born weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz. and measuring in at 20.5 in. long.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Top 80 Clinton County News Stories of 2022
What are the top 80 news stories for Clinton County in 2022? We want you to decide which stories below are the “Top 10” Clinton County stories for 2022. Kaspar Media presents this ‘Year in Review’ with our top 80 news story list and a video by Erick Dircks and Patty Keaton Parks. We look back on this pivotal year in Clinton County History.
WISH-TV
Health inspector closes Jordan’s restaurant after complaint
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County health inspector has suspended the operating license for a restaurant on the northeast side. The inspector found “a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant,” which led to its license being pulled, said a Monday afternoon email from Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Public Health Department.
Male killed in Lafayette’s first homicide of 2023
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The city of Lafayette reported its first homicide of 2023 on the first day of the new year, according to police. The Lafayette Police Dept. responded to a shooting around 11:51 p.m. on Sunday, January 1 in the 800 block of N. 7th Street. A male who had been shot was found […]
Plainfield couple scammed out of Target gift cards
INDIANAPOLIS — They're the most convenient gift of the holiday season: gift cards. And, they're becoming more and more popular. "My wife bought ten $50 gift cards and, at the time, I bought three $50 gift cards," said Robert Shaffer. Schaffer and his wife Kathy purchased Target gift cards...
WISH-TV
Tribute artist celebrates Elton John
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An artist is bringing in the New Year by paying tribute to Elton John. It’s happening from 7:45-10:45 p.m. Saturday at the Feinstein’s Hotel in Carmel. The tribute will feature Craig A. Meyer. Meyer joined All Indiana to discuss what people can expect to...
WLFI.com
Lost dog returned to owners with help from strangers
FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The Community of Frankfort came together to return a dog to its owners in time for the new year. Ben and Cherri Flora's beagle-dachshund mix, Misty, escaped from their yard on Christmas night in dangerously cold temperatures. "We were just so scared the first few...
WLFI.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Storm at Almost Home Humane Society
It's time for another installment of Pet of the Week on News 18 Weekend Report. We have a story to share with you of a very special dog waiting for her forever home. She's at the Almost Home Humane Society in Lafayette. As Lisa Montgomery tells us, this senior gal is big in more ways than one.
Current Publishing
Zionsville community events – January 2023
Zionsville Puzzle Swap – In celebration of National Puzzle Day, residents are invited to bring gently used puzzles to Zionsville Town Hall from Jan. 3 to 25 then return to Town Hall on Jan. 28 between 10 a.m. to noon to choose a new one. Puzzles can be dropped off at the Town Hall Mayor’s Action Center (MAC) Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Puzzles can be any size but must be in their original box and all pieces must be accounted for. No puzzles with profanity, nudity or drug paraphernalia will be accepted. For more on the event or to see other parks dept. events, view the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Winter 2022 Activity Guide at issuu.com/townofzionsville.
