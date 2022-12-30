Read full article on original website
Winners and Losers: Realme reaches impressive charging speeds as Xbox is excluded from releases
OPINION: As is the case every January, the Consumer Technology Association has kicked off the new year with a bang by inviting some of the biggest names in tech to showcase their upcoming products and concepts at CES 2023. The Las Vegas conference hogged most of our attention this week,...
First Impressions: Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED Review
The Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED has a wonderful 3D screen, which could be extremely useful for game developers and other creative professionals. However, this is definitely a laptop with niche appeal given the high cost that comes with 3D tech. Key Features. 3D screen:Can display 3D images without...
What is Haptic Feedback? The vibration technology explained
Game developers aim to make their titles more immersive each year, adding features such as ray tracing, higher resolutions and Haptic Feedback to create more impactful experiences for gamers. You may come across the term haptic feedback before, as the technology gains more traction with game consoles and external hardware.
Sound and Vision: What we learned from CES 2023
OPINION: By the time you’ve read this, CES will be winding down for another year and the products and services announced at the event will continue to shuffle along as they head towards their release dates. CES is always an interesting time as it gives a clue as to...
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is the future of laptops
OPINION: Among the many reveals at CES 2023, it’s the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i that has easily swayed several members of the Trusted Reviews team by completely rewriting the rulebook for what’s possible from a laptop. For the longest time (really since foldable tech has taken off in...
Amazon’s unbelievable MacBook Air deal is now back in stock
Apple’s MacBook Air got a new lease of life with the arrival of the M1 processor in 2020. You can save big on this Apple Silicon MacBook Air right now. If you’re seeking an Apple Silicon MacBook Air then Amazon is selling the MacBook Air M1 (2020) for just £877.99 right now. That’s a 12% saving on the £999 asking price.
