Tennessee State

After storm, Tennessee death toll climbs to 8

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say eight people have died as of Thursday due to recent extreme weather conditions.

The Tennessee Department of Health said in a news release that two people have died in Shelby County and six others in Cumberland County.

Meanwhile, more than 30 of the state’s 95 counties are reporting water system issues, which include several boil water advisories.

Blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold that stretched from Maine to Seattle over the holiday weekend is blamed for dozens of deaths across the country. The National Weather Service says about 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning during the widespread Arctic Blast.

Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and North Carolina sustained the most storm damage in the recent storm, with freezing temperatures, which can result in infrastructure disruptions and burst pipes, accounting for the vast majority of the loss.

