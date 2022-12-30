Year of Trail kicks off Sunday: State coalition promoting outdoor activity

New Year’s Day kicks off the Year of the Trail in North Carolina, and the Great Trails State Coalition is encouraging residents to start the year off with a day outdoors.

The state General Assembly in 2021 declared 2023 as the Year of The Trail and provided funding to support trail development across the state, according to the nonprofit coalition .

The coalition promotes the support of trails and outdoor activities through a network of public and private member organizations and a robust online presence that include links to activities across the state set for New Year’s and all year long at greattrailsnc.com/events/ .

Organized events in the region include hikes at Hammocks Beach, Fort Macon and Merchant’s Mill Pond state parks, but the organization encouraged residents to get out wherever they are.

“NC First Day Outdoors invites everyone in North Carolina to get outside and try a trail to kick off the new year,” its news release said. “Look for organized events, or find your own trail to explore.”

The National Weather Service is predicting rain in the Greenville area on Saturday for New Year’s Eve, but mostly sunny skies will reign after 8 a.m. on Sunday with a high near 69. Monday, a holiday for most folks, also will be mostly sunny, with a high near 67, the Weather Service said.

Greenville’s River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, is holding its annual First Day Hike from 9-11 a.m. on Monday. The free event features a hike with staff from the Stasavich Nature Center to explore trails and visit the park’s new property. The city encourages participants to dress appropriately and bring their cameras.

Other venues for a hike, walk and other outdoor activity around Greenville include the city’s newest recreational facility, Wildwood Park, 3540 Blue Heron Drive; Alice F. Keene District Park, 4561 County Home Road; and Greenville’s greenway system, accessible from several locations including the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St., Elm Street Park, 1055 S. Elm St., and Greensprings Park, 2500 E. Fifth St. The facilities are open daily.

Pitt County Planning/Parks and Recreation along with Community Schools and Recreation will be joining colleagues across the state in celebrating Year of the Trail, said Alice Keene, recreation project coordinator for Pitt County.

Planning is underway for events being held in the district park, said Keene, who offered a heads-up about the Year of the Trail events. “I know this is a campaign that is near and dear to many hearts in Pitt County.”

The Great Trails State Coalition also is encouraging residents to share what they are doing for their First Day Outdoors activities online.

Anyone interested can follow @greattrailsnc on social media sites and tag posts with #yearofthetrail to show off how they kick off Year of the Trail. A few lucky winners will be chosen at random to win Year of the Trail gear, which is available at https://stores.portmerch.com/yearofthetrail/

“Whether you hike, bike, skate, roll, ride, paddle, somersault, or clog down the trail, kick off the year with the intention of being outside as much as you can all year long,” the coalition said.

Visit greattrailsstatecoalition.org and greattrailsnc.com for more information.