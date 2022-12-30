ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Year of Trail kicks off Sunday: State coalition promoting outdoor activity

By By Bobby Burns Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKnkK_0jySSPmJ00

New Year’s Day kicks off the Year of the Trail in North Carolina, and the Great Trails State Coalition is encouraging residents to start the year off with a day outdoors.

The state General Assembly in 2021 declared 2023 as the Year of The Trail and provided funding to support trail development across the state, according to the nonprofit coalition .

The coalition promotes the support of trails and outdoor activities through a network of public and private member organizations and a robust online presence that include links to activities across the state set for New Year’s and all year long at greattrailsnc.com/events/ .

Organized events in the region include hikes at Hammocks Beach, Fort Macon and Merchant’s Mill Pond state parks, but the organization encouraged residents to get out wherever they are.

“NC First Day Outdoors invites everyone in North Carolina to get outside and try a trail to kick off the new year,” its news release said. “Look for organized events, or find your own trail to explore.”

The National Weather Service is predicting rain in the Greenville area on Saturday for New Year’s Eve, but mostly sunny skies will reign after 8 a.m. on Sunday with a high near 69. Monday, a holiday for most folks, also will be mostly sunny, with a high near 67, the Weather Service said.

Greenville’s River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, is holding its annual First Day Hike from 9-11 a.m. on Monday. The free event features a hike with staff from the Stasavich Nature Center to explore trails and visit the park’s new property. The city encourages participants to dress appropriately and bring their cameras.

Other venues for a hike, walk and other outdoor activity around Greenville include the city’s newest recreational facility, Wildwood Park, 3540 Blue Heron Drive; Alice F. Keene District Park, 4561 County Home Road; and Greenville’s greenway system, accessible from several locations including the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St., Elm Street Park, 1055 S. Elm St., and Greensprings Park, 2500 E. Fifth St. The facilities are open daily.

Pitt County Planning/Parks and Recreation along with Community Schools and Recreation will be joining colleagues across the state in celebrating Year of the Trail, said Alice Keene, recreation project coordinator for Pitt County.

Planning is underway for events being held in the district park, said Keene, who offered a heads-up about the Year of the Trail events. “I know this is a campaign that is near and dear to many hearts in Pitt County.”

The Great Trails State Coalition also is encouraging residents to share what they are doing for their First Day Outdoors activities online.

Anyone interested can follow @greattrailsnc on social media sites and tag posts with #yearofthetrail to show off how they kick off Year of the Trail. A few lucky winners will be chosen at random to win Year of the Trail gear, which is available at https://stores.portmerch.com/yearofthetrail/

“Whether you hike, bike, skate, roll, ride, paddle, somersault, or clog down the trail, kick off the year with the intention of being outside as much as you can all year long,” the coalition said.

Visit greattrailsstatecoalition.org and greattrailsnc.com for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WECT

Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several events will take place across southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. Wilmington. The 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will take place in Wilmington on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade, which...
WILMINGTON, NC
ourstate.com

A Chance of Flurries

Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Horseshoe crab harvest set for January 1 through April 30

North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation M-1-2023 opens the season to the commercial harvest of horseshoe crabs from 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The proclamation sets a daily harvest limit of 50 horseshoe crabs per fishing operation per day. “The intent...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
countynews4you.com

“Racially-Isolated” Schools in North Carolina Increase

More schools across North Carolina are racially segregating or becoming “racially isolated. According to a new report titled “Still Stymied: Why Integration Has Not Transformed North Carolina’s Schools” by Kris Nordstrom, Senior Policy Analyst with the Education and Law Project of the NC Justice Center, there has been very little progress since its first report, “Stymied by Segregation (March 2018).
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of North Carolina: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

Exactly one month after North Carolina’s secession from the Union in 1861, the state adopted its first official flag. Flag designer William G. Browne, an artist residing in Raleigh, created the design. Johnston Jones, who served as state adjutant general in 1885, introduced the first of two subsequent flag designs. The flag has not changed much since. In this article, we will explore the flag of North Carolina further, including its history, meaning, and symbolism.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WCNC

Tax changes for North Carolina residents in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
newbernnow.com

City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
NEW BERN, NC
southparkmagazine.com

Top Doctors of North Carolina: Charlotte Region

North Carolina’s most respected doctors in 60 specialties are presented in this annual report published by SouthPark’s sister publication Business North Carolina. Those cited were selected by their peers with a goal of saluting the state’s leading medical practitioners. Methodology and disclaimer: This report was produced by...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Atlantic Ocean flounder season runs from through January 31

North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-6-2023 opens the Atlantic Ocean commercial flounder season at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The proclamation sets a 35,000-pound offload limit per trip. Properly licensed vessel Captains can possess landing limits for other states, but it is unlawful to offload those fish in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina insurance commissioner urges extra caution to prevent home fires

As the calendar turns to 2023, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is urging residents to be extra cautious during end of year celebrations to decrease the risk of home fires. Recent colder temperatures across North Carolina, combined with extra risks from space heaters, holiday cooking and celebratory fireworks can increase the potential for home fires this time of year exponentially.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Mt. Olive cancels NYE Pickle Drop

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The pickle will not drop on Saturday night in Mount Olive. Officials with Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Inc. announced Thursday that the annual New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop scheduled outdoors on the campus of the University of Mount Olive is canceled this year due to weather concerns.
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy