Top sports stories of 2022 | Area volleyball teams reach state championships

Three local high school volleyball teams reached their respective state championships this past fall.

Camden made it back to the 2A NCHSAA state title match, Perquimans made it to the 1A NCHSAA state championship and Albemarle School made it back to the 1A NCISAA state championship.

All three teams were unable to capture that final win needed to be crowned a state champion, but their successful runs are the No. 2 sports story of 2022.

For Camden and Albemarle School, they found themselves in similar spots. Both reached their 2021 championship matches but lost, so they were looking to go one step further in 2022.

Camden once again dominated its regular season as the Lady Bruins went 20-2 a year after going unbeaten in the regular season. Both years saw 14-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference records.

The only two losses the Lady Bruins had in the 2022 regular season came at the hands of Perquimans. With only three sets lost in all of their regular season wins, Camden was awarded the No. 2 seed in the 2A east playoffs.

They swept their way through the east regional bracket and took the first set 25-23 in the state championship against McMichael on Saturday, November 5, at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum, but that would be it.

McMichael took the next three sets to claim the 2A state title.

Camden had four players named to the 2A all-state team in Peyton Carver, Tessa Forehand, Carlyn Tanis and Adisyn Russell.

Carver was named the 2A player of the year by the North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association.

Albemarle School went 18-5-1 in its NCISAA regular season with an 8-2 Tarheel Independent Conference record.

What prevented the Lady Colts, who finished with an overall record of 21-7-1, from winning the conference and 1A NCISAA title was the same team: Pungo Christian.

Albemarle School was swept by Pungo four different times including the conference tournament championship and state championship.

Pungo, on October 29, beat Albemarle School in the state title match for a second straight year on its home floor.

The Lady Colts’ Sydney Abeyounis earned an all-state selection for NCISAA’s 1A level as she helped lead them to a second straight championship appearance.

Perquimans’ season ended with its first state championship appearance in more than two decades.

The Lady Pirates cruised to a 21-1 regular season with a 14-0 Four Rivers Conference record. They only dropped two sets total in their wins; both against Camden.

Perquimans also only lost one set in the 1A east bracket, where it was the No. 3 seed.

The Lady Pirates’ streak would end in the 1A NCHSAA state title against Union Academy on November 5 in Reynolds Coliseum.

Head coach Kristie Thach was recently named the 1A NCHSAA coach of the year by the NCVBCA as Victoria Williamson, Eby Scaff and Daven Brabble were named to the 1A all-state team.