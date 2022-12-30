Read full article on original website
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Shots fired at deputies in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pickaway County came under fire after responding to a 9-1-1 call. According to initial reports, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a possible domestic dispute in the 15000 block of Ett Noecher Road on Monday evening.
‘The mouse got caught’: 2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after drugs found in residence
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were arrested Monday after deputies found drugs in a residence on State Route 554 while trying to get them to come out of an attic in Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says that they searched the residence of Misty Baird, 37 of Gallipolis, in Cheshire […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiples bullets fired at moving car in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies were called to investigate an alleged shooting in the 6000 block of Morgan Fork Road this evening. The call came in shortly before 10 p.m. According to the 9-1-1 caller, the individual exited their vehicle along the county back road when a reported gunman opened fire on their vehicle.
WSYX ABC6
Police: suspects crash into tree after shoplifting at Worthington Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were taken to a hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree. A lieutenant with Worthington police said officers received information Monday morning from the Kroger at 60 Worthington Mall about a shoplifting offense. The suspects reportedly fled in a black sedan and...
dayton247now.com
Franklin County courts removed 3 children from suspected twins' abductor's care
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected child abductor Nalah Jackson will face a judge Tuesday in Indianapolis after Columbus Police say she kidnapped a pair of twins less than a week before Christmas. Police say Jackson stole the car of a door dash driver while five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were in the backseat.
Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested
The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
Police: Suspects injured in crash after reported robbery at Kroger in Worthington
WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Three suspects were injured in a crash involving a vehicle being pursued out of a reported robbery at a grocery store in Worthington Monday morning, police said. The Worthington Police Department received a call about the robbery at Kroger located at 1425 Worthington Centre Drive just...
sciotopost.com
Fireworks or Gunfire? Columbus Ohio Resident Records Automatic Fire at Midnight on New Year
COLUMBUS – Despite the warning of the danger of gunfire Columbus Police received hundreds of reports during New Year’ 2023. On December 30th several Franklin County police departments asked to celebrate responsibly. “It’s the basic law of gravity. What goes up, must come down. And when a bullet...
Police investigating shooting in Whitehall
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is hospitalized after being shot in Whitehall Sunday, according to police. Whitehall police officers arrived in the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at approximately 3:20 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East […]
Two victims expected to survive separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
Off-duty firefighter in Whitehall helps save man from burning vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Andrew Morales' day off from fighting fires for Whitehall, he took his daughter out to eat at the Roosters off Highway 23 in Circleville. But, as they were about to leave, he saw the aftermath of a very serious crash. “On the way out, [I]...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New Year’s Day shooting at Lancaster bar, suspect arrested
LANCASTER, Ohio — On New Year’s Day, a shooting was reported at J.D. Henderson’s Sports Lounge at 204 South Columbus Street in Lancaster at around 1:07 a.m. Police arrived at the scene and identified witnesses, as well as collected information and several spent shell casings. They identified a potential suspect and a vehicle that had fled the scene.
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
Ohio man indicted for shooting death of family member
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting and killing a family member was indicted in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, 40-year-old Bobby Coon was indicted on one count of murder, a special category felony. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said in December of 2022 that 44-year-old Larry Coon, of […]
WOWK
Ohio man jailed for illegally buying 34-cent sucker
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A petty crime landed one Ohio man in jail, authorities say. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a dispute involving the alleged misuse of a debit card in The Plains, Ohio. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with multiple...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One shot in Chillicothe drive-by as good samaritan helps catch shooter
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person is in stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning after a shooter was taken into custody. It happened just after midnight on High Street near Water Street in Chillicothe. Eyewitnesses reported to the Guardian that they saw a dark colored SUV pull up...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a crash on the city’s west side this morning after reports of an injury accident. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11 a.m. Details about the crash and the extent of any injuries...
