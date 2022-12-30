ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Shots fired at deputies in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pickaway County came under fire after responding to a 9-1-1 call. According to initial reports, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a possible domestic dispute in the 15000 block of Ett Noecher Road on Monday evening.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multiples bullets fired at moving car in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies were called to investigate an alleged shooting in the 6000 block of Morgan Fork Road this evening. The call came in shortly before 10 p.m. According to the 9-1-1 caller, the individual exited their vehicle along the county back road when a reported gunman opened fire on their vehicle.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: suspects crash into tree after shoplifting at Worthington Kroger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were taken to a hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree. A lieutenant with Worthington police said officers received information Monday morning from the Kroger at 60 Worthington Mall about a shoplifting offense. The suspects reportedly fled in a black sedan and...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
WHITEHALL, OH
WDTN

Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested

The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating shooting in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is hospitalized after being shot in Whitehall Sunday, according to police. Whitehall police officers arrived in the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at approximately 3:20 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East […]
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two victims expected to survive separate shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New Year’s Day shooting at Lancaster bar, suspect arrested

LANCASTER, Ohio — On New Year’s Day, a shooting was reported at J.D. Henderson’s Sports Lounge at 204 South Columbus Street in Lancaster at around 1:07 a.m. Police arrived at the scene and identified witnesses, as well as collected information and several spent shell casings. They identified a potential suspect and a vehicle that had fled the scene.
LANCASTER, OH
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man indicted for shooting death of family member

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting and killing a family member was indicted in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, 40-year-old Bobby Coon was indicted on one count of murder, a special category felony. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said in December of 2022 that 44-year-old Larry Coon, of […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK

Ohio man jailed for illegally buying 34-cent sucker

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A petty crime landed one Ohio man in jail, authorities say. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a dispute involving the alleged misuse of a debit card in The Plains, Ohio. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with multiple...
THE PLAINS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One shot in Chillicothe drive-by as good samaritan helps catch shooter

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person is in stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning after a shooter was taken into custody. It happened just after midnight on High Street near Water Street in Chillicothe. Eyewitnesses reported to the Guardian that they saw a dark colored SUV pull up...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash on Chillicothe’s west side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a crash on the city’s west side this morning after reports of an injury accident. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11 a.m. Details about the crash and the extent of any injuries...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

