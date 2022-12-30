Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Santa Ana and El Modena finish up Estancia Coast Classic with victories
Noah Salas of Pacifica goes up for a shot as Alexis Neria (No. 15) and Emmanuel Lemus (No. 32) of Santa Ana defend during the Estancia Coast Classic Friday. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). The 2022 Estancia Coast Boys Basketball Classic wrapped up Friday at Estancia. Irvine...
PHOTOS: Tustin captures third place with hard-fought win over district rival Beckman
Tustin earned third place in the Tustin Classic with a victory over Beckman Friday. (Photo courtesy Cesar Padilla / Ocular Photography. Tustin High School’s boys basketball team had a balanced scoring effort with four players in double figures Friday night to defeat district rival Beckman 54-47 in the third place game of the Tustin Classic.
OC Sports Zone looking forward to another memorable year of sports in 2023
Tesoro Coach Steve Garrett congratulates Los Alamitos players after the Grffins won the Tustin Classic Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). It was an amazing final week of high school sports for 2022 with Orange County basketball teams bringing home tournament championships. This capped a very memorable year,...
San Clemente High Senior Finds Purpose in Blossoming Music Career
From playing the guitar to soothing her sick father to preparing for her first official live performance, this San Clemente High School senior has enjoyed how music has impacted her life trajectory. Lindsay Coulson, 17, is in the budding stages of her music career and looks to release her second...
Pedestrian struck by three different vehicles on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach
On Dec. 31, 2022, at approximately 6:44 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Pacific Avenue and 27th Street regarding injury hit-and-run traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Officers located a Honda Odyssey driven by a 78-year-old male resident...
Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor
The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...
Pedestrian killed on East Market Street in Long Beach
On Dec. 31, 2022 at approximately 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 300 block of E. Market Street regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a male adult. When officers arrived, they determined a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Officers rendered...
MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Abigail Manna Hsieh arrived just in time to become the first baby born at the Childbirth Center at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley in 2023. Coming into the world at 6 lbs. 0 oz at 12:36 a.m. Abigail is the youngest child of Joy An and Peter Hsieh, residents of Huntington Beach, CA.
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am: Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) Issued for Bond Fire Burn Area
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am an Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) will be issued for Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar. A map with detailed depictions of the areas under Evacuation Warning (voluntary) can be found at www.ocsheriff.gov/bondfire.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 3, 2023:. A chance of rain, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Long Beach child located unharmed; suspect arrested
4-year-old boy Zayne Rhodes was abducted by his father, suspect Stephen Rhodes. On Dec. 30, 2022 at approximately 11:39 p.m., missing child Zayne was at home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue. His father (suspect Stephen Rhodes) forced entry into the home through a window, assaulted the mother, and abducted Zayne.
Long Beach Police Department selects new Commander and promotes new leaders
Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Brian McPhail, a 25-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Dec. 3, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander McPhail as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Security Services Division,” said Police Chief Wally Hebeish. “Commander McPhail leads with integrity and respect and demonstrates a strong commitment to serving our Long Beach community. His work experience in the Office of Constitutional Policing will serve him well in his new leadership role.”
Public Works Santiago Creek improvements meeting set for Jan. 26
The Orange County Public Works and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are hosting a hybrid Virtual and In-Person Public Meeting on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at OC Public Works County Conference Center located at 601 N. Ross Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701. At this meeting, Orange...
Top Ten Stories for December 2022
Top Ten Stories for December 2022 include new traffic laws, clemency, an evacuation warning, and gun safety. Top Ten Stories for December 01 through December 31 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the month of December 2022 (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover graphic of...
Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check
Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
Help save a life by donating blood
Do you have a new year’s resolution to help others? The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive on January 11 from 10 AM-4 PM at the Cypress Community Center.
O.C. Sheriff investigators seeking person of interest in 1993 cold case
SANTA ANA, Ca. (December 29, 2022): Investigators are looking to identify a person of interest in the 1993 homicide of 61-year-old Alan Jay Schwalbe. On Wednesday, August 11, 1993, deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 300 block of 22nd St. in Unincorporated Costa Mesa and discovered Mr. Schwalbe stabbed to death in his home.
