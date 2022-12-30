Read full article on original website
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Middletown, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
John Albarano is out at Lower Dauphin: ‘Honestly, I think they fired me for being a coach’
Five times over the last several months, John Albarano said administrators at Lower Dauphin High School asked him to resign as head softball coach. Albarano, however, said he was too invested in the players who helped rebuild the program in a short amount of time to cut ties over what he called “parental interference.”
High school sports schedules for the week of Jan. 2-Jan. 7, 2023
Middletown at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Primanti Bros. gears up for Rose Bowl watch parties
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Monday afternoon was the calm before the storm at Primanti Bros. in York Township, York County. The popular sports bar was a big part of what’s an exciting start to 2023 for Penn State fans, as the Nittany Lions make their fifth Rose Bowl appearance in team history.
WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes Emma Grace, 1st birth of ’23
WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital welcomed its first birth of 2023 on Jan. 1 at 1:23 p.m. Baby Emma Grace came out at 7 lbs., 10 oz., and parents Chrissy and Jon likely immediately forgot all about last night’s stunning comeback by Georgia against the Buckeyes when Emma Grace arrived.
4-Year-Old Who Beat Leukemia Rings in the New Year and a New Lease on Life
(WJAC) — Saturday was New Years Eve, a night many people use to reflect on the past year. This New Years Eve, one particular family had a lot to reflect upon. Douglas Braff sat down with a Penn State University THON Blue Diamond family about why 2022 was so life-changing for them.
Second teen dies in Lancaster fire
Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Extradition hearing set for Idaho homicide suspect …. Extradition hearing set for Idaho homicide suspect | Eyewitness News 6 am Update. Regional police force mobilizes in Luzerne County. Regional police force...
Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
This story contains updated information from Penn State Health, added at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
Thousands ring in 2023 watching the strawberry drop in Harrisburg
Thousands of couples, families and friends gathered on a shutdown Market St. in downtown Harrisburg, Pa., on New Year’s Eve to watch a giant strawberry drop and see fireworks at midnight and ring in 2023. With Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams leading the countdown and searchlights scanning the skies people...
NYE celebrations bring business back to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Signs of the season are all around at Arooga's Grill House and Sports Bar on Second Street in Harrisburg. Employees put the final touches on the decorations and loaded up the grill, anticipating a New Year’s Eve celebration for the ages. "We have a ton...
Students killed in fire in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Two sisters, who were also School District of Lancaster students, died after a weekend fire in Lancaster. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of West Lemon Street just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Residents were trying to help firefighters. "Very close-knit neighborhood. A lot of citizens...
Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend
ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council
A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
Celebrations offering a unique twist to drop into the new year in south central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What does a strawberry and a pickle have in common?. Or what about a giant steel wrench and a large piece of bologna?. Well, all of these unique items will be dropped to celebrate the new year in south central Pennsylvania. LEBANON COUNTY. Lebanon. The City...
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
