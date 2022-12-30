ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

Highschool Basketball Pro

Middletown, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bishop McDevitt High School - Harrisburg basketball team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
FOX 43

Primanti Bros. gears up for Rose Bowl watch parties

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Monday afternoon was the calm before the storm at Primanti Bros. in York Township, York County. The popular sports bar was a big part of what’s an exciting start to 2023 for Penn State fans, as the Nittany Lions make their fifth Rose Bowl appearance in team history.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Second teen dies in Lancaster fire

Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Extradition hearing set for Idaho homicide suspect …. Extradition hearing set for Idaho homicide suspect | Eyewitness News 6 am Update. Regional police force mobilizes in Luzerne County. Regional police force...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

This story contains updated information from Penn State Health, added at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

NYE celebrations bring business back to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Signs of the season are all around at Arooga's Grill House and Sports Bar on Second Street in Harrisburg. Employees put the final touches on the decorations and loaded up the grill, anticipating a New Year’s Eve celebration for the ages. "We have a ton...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Students killed in fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two sisters, who were also School District of Lancaster students, died after a weekend fire in Lancaster. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of West Lemon Street just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Residents were trying to help firefighters. "Very close-knit neighborhood. A lot of citizens...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend

ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council

A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner

Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
DUNCANNON, PA

