BBC

Pele's funeral: Brazil legend lying in state in Santos' stadium

Thousands of mourners have gathered to pay their respects to Brazil legend Pele who is lying in state at the ground of his former club Santos. Pele's coffin was placed in the centre of the pitch at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, with fans lining the streets to get inside the ground.
BBC

Tyson Fury voted British boxer of the year by BBC Sport website readers

Heavyweight Tyson Fury was voted the British boxer of the year by BBC Sport website readers after a stellar 2022. WBC champion Fury had two stoppage wins over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora. The 34-year-old received 60.66% of the votes, while unified light-middleweight champion Natasha Jonas finished in second with...
BBC

Barry Lane: Former Ryder Cup player dies aged 62

Former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane has died at the age of 62 after a short illness. The Englishman was a five-time winner on the European Tour and played in the 1993 Ryder Cup defeat by the United States at The Belfry. He was one of the most popular figures...
BBC

Norwich grandmother shares her experience after weight loss op

When Penny Browne underwent a gastric bypass operation after having no success with dieting and slimming groups, she hoped to get her "life back". How is she doing seven months on and what is she looking forward to in 2023?. "I feel so much happier," says Miss Browne. The 54-year-old...

