BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend lying in state in Santos' stadium
Thousands of mourners have gathered to pay their respects to Brazil legend Pele who is lying in state at the ground of his former club Santos. Pele's coffin was placed in the centre of the pitch at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, with fans lining the streets to get inside the ground.
Pelé set to be buried as 24-hour wake comes to an end
The body of soccer icon Pelé is set to be buried in the coastal city of Santos on Tuesday afternoon, as a 24-hour wake comes to a close.
BBC
Tyson Fury voted British boxer of the year by BBC Sport website readers
Heavyweight Tyson Fury was voted the British boxer of the year by BBC Sport website readers after a stellar 2022. WBC champion Fury had two stoppage wins over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora. The 34-year-old received 60.66% of the votes, while unified light-middleweight champion Natasha Jonas finished in second with...
BBC
Barry Lane: Former Ryder Cup player dies aged 62
Former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane has died at the age of 62 after a short illness. The Englishman was a five-time winner on the European Tour and played in the 1993 Ryder Cup defeat by the United States at The Belfry. He was one of the most popular figures...
BBC
Norwich grandmother shares her experience after weight loss op
When Penny Browne underwent a gastric bypass operation after having no success with dieting and slimming groups, she hoped to get her "life back". How is she doing seven months on and what is she looking forward to in 2023?. "I feel so much happier," says Miss Browne. The 54-year-old...
