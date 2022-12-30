Read full article on original website
max983.net
Vehicle Crashes into House in Bourbon
Bourbon emergency responders were called to a New Year’s Day accident in the 300 block of South Main Street. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and hit the house at about 3:50 a.m. ET. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to the report. No occupants inside the house were injured.
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
CASS COUNTY, MI – A 18-year-old was killed late Saturday, Dec. 31, when he was struck by a car while he helped strap an appliance onto a vehicle, police said. Trevor Kyle Nelson of Edwardsburg died in the crash, Cass County sheriff’s deputies said. The crash was reported...
WWMTCw
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
WNDU
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Edwardsburg is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on New Year’s Eve in Cass County. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 8:35 p.m. on Saturday on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway. Police say...
WISH-TV
Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing in Gary
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested Saturday after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a crash, injuring multiple people in Gary, police say. At 4:35 p.m., the Portage Police Department were in a pursuit of a tan Chevrolet car that had been involved in a theft in their city, according to a state police news release issued Sunday. Portage police ended the pursuit as the Chevrolet entered into Lake County on I-80/94.
95.3 MNC
Edwardsburg man, 18, killed in collision on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway
An Edwardsburg man was killed in a collision that happened on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway in Cass County. The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The initial investigation shows that a 57-year-old Edwardsburg man stopped his vehicle, halfway on the shoulder of the roadway and halfway in the southbound lane, to strap an appliance on top of their vehicle.
95.3 MNC
Female victim in Ashland Avenue shooting has died
One person was killed in a shooting in the 800 block of Ashland Avenue in South Bend. Police were called to the area around 11:30 last (Mon) night. The victim, described as a female, was taken to the hospital. There was no word about what led to the gunfire. The...
Police identify 2 killed by shots fired at New Year's party in West Michigan
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified two men who died after being shot when a man fired a gun in celebration during a fireworks display at a New Year's part y in western Michigan.The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the shooting killed David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township and Jason McCreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, California.Reed, who was shot in the back, died at a hospital and McCreary, who was shot in the head, died at the scene, deputies said.The shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.A 62-year-old man was arrested on multiple counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death, WWMT-TV reported.Van Buren County is located in southwestern Michigan, where a portion of the county abuts Lake Michigan.
inkfreenews.com
Sanchez Patino Arrested After Fleeing From Officers
WARSAW — A Warsaw teenager was arrested after allegedly fleeing from officers at speeds over 150 miles per hour. Osbaldo Sanchez Patino, 19, 1604 Dot St., Warsaw, is charged with resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a class C misdemeanor. On Dec. 18, a Warsaw...
WNDU
2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in...
WWMTCw
Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
22 WSBT
Early morning fire kills Sturgis man
STURGIS, Mich. — A man is dead after an early morning fire in Sturgis. Firefighters were called to the fire just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of W. West Street. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, firefighters found the man in his 50s in an upstairs apartment unconscious and not breathing.
WNDU
STURGIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a fire at an apartment building in Sturgis on New Year’s Day. According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, the fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday on W. West Street near North Street. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames in an upstairs apartment.
A man was arrested in Porter Township on allegations of assault by strangulation. Deputies say he had two other outstanding warrants from two different counties.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead after a nearby man discharged his weapon in Van Buren County, the Sheriff's Office says. The shooting happened five minutes after midnight In the 57000 block of 60th Avenue in Lawrence Township. Investigators say a 62-year-old man was at a...
After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed at the intersection of 25th and Colfax St. and struck another vehicle that was crossing the intersection.
WNDU
Woman arrested after police pursuit in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police pursuit led to the arrest of a drunken driver in LaPorte County early Friday morning. Deputies responded to the area of County Road 200 N. and County Road 950 W. in rural Coolspring Township just after 2 a.m. on a call of a reckless driving complaint involving an SUV.
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
