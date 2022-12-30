Suspect wanted for shooting 2 officers in Brazos Co. taken into custody: Police

Related
wtaw.com
South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties
A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
Bryan Police Officer released from hospital one day after being shot
A Bryan police officer shot during a traffic stop late Thursday night is out of the hospital.
KBTX.com
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley men that happen to be a father and son duo have bonded out of jail after they were arrested on Christmas Eve for theft. College Station Police have charged Randall Fred Eubank, 59, of North Zulch with three counts of theft of property $2,500<30K, and Aubrey Gibson Eubank 28, of College Station with 1 count of the same.
KBTX.com
Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
fox44news.com
Man charged with indecent exposure
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old man is charged with indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. Waco Police Officers arrested 19-year-old Andrew Justice Smith on Friday. The department received multiple calls starting in September regarding a man exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city. The Special Crimes Unit investigated and identified the man as Smith.
kwhi.com
OFF-DUTY BRENHAM POLICE OFFICER, TWO OTHERS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN FATAL CRASH
A Brenham police officer is in critical condition after a fatal, off-duty collision on New Year’s Eve. Officer Michael Alston was one of three people who were hospitalized after the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. on FM 60, approximately four miles west of Snook. According to DPS,...
KBTX.com
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop. 33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.
WacoTrib.com
Waco police report 14 homicides for 2022
Waco police report 7-month lull in homicides, approach end of year with 14. Curtis Freeman, 30, was shot Jan. 16 at a convenience store at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Road, and died of his injuries Jan. 21 at a local hospital. Eddie Bohannan, 24, was served a murder warrant in Freeman’s death while held in Falls County Jail on charges he shoot at a Falls County deputy who pulled him over Jan. 17. Bohannon was indicted on the murder charge in April.
KBTX.com
One person dead in Burleson County crash
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS confirmed with KBTX one person has died in a crash on Highway 60 in Burleson County. DPS said two vehicles were involved. Sources tell KBTX Highway 60 eastbound is closed just west of FM 3058. We are still working to gather more information.
wtaw.com
More Holiday Break Arrests
For the third time this year, a Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license. Online court records state that six weeks ago, 42 year old Christopher James Ramirez pleaded guilty to illegal driving last March and last July. On Tuesday, a SUV driven by Ramirez was stopped by a Texas A&M police (UPD) officer for having an outdated vehicle registration. According to the UPD arrest report, Ramirez told the officer his license was suspended and that he had no insurance on the vehicle. Ramirez is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond. Online court records show he is serving five years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Convicted Texas murderer blames comedian Jeff Ross for death sentence, asks Supreme Court to consider appeal in case
The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether or not to take up a Texas case that argues footage captured in a jail was unfairly shown to jurors who gave out a death sentence. The footage was from Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail. One of the inmates in the special was Gabriel Hall, who was convicted of murdering Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife, Linda Shaar in 2015. While Hall was being held in Brazos County Jail, Ross filmed the special where he interviewed inmates, including Hall. The jury sentenced Hall to death after prosecutors played footage from the special during the sentencing stage that showed Hall joking about crime and murder.
KBTX.com
One dead, one hospitalized in one-vehicle crash
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old from College Station died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Texas DPS Troopers are investigating the crash which happened around 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Rd. Troopers say a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and drove off the road through a barbed wire fence and into a tree.
News Channel 25
Texas HS football coach's family accepting donations after fiery bus crash
BRYAN, Texas — A Texas family is asking for donations after a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. Among those injured was Rudder High School Assistant Coach, Calvin Hill. The overnight crash involved an SUV and a Santa's Wonderland bus near Post Oak Mall,...
KBTX.com
Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
Man exposed himself to women and kids at Waco businesses and parks, police say
WACO, Texas — Waco police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to women and children at businesses for the past several months. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was charged with indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. Police said starting in Sept. 2022, Smith began exposing himself...
Killer from College Station appeals death row sentence over interview with Comedy Central special
While awaiting trial, Gabriel Hall was interviewed by a comedian for a Comedy Central special that his attorneys said was done without proper permission and are now looking to appeal.
wtaw.com
Texas Prison System Announces Contraband Found Inside A Grimes County Unit
The Texas prison system posted on its social media Thursday, the discovery made two weeks ago of contraband that was found inside a Grimes County unit. On December 19, a large bag was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit in Navasota. The bag contained...
KWTX
Central Texas communities see improvement on violent crime rate in 2022
(KWTX) - Looking at this past year, our central Texas communities have not see as much criminal activity as the years before. In 2022, the city of Killeen saw 20 murders compared to 18 in 2021 but that is still a drastic drop from the record-breaking 31 homicides the city saw in 2020.
KBTX.com
RECKLESS: The Expert
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A cascade of problems. That’s how criminal justice expert and Sam Houston State University professor Mitchel Roth described the atmosphere within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that allowed a dangerous inmate to escape. Gonzalo Lopez, a cartel hitman and convicted killer, escaped from a...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Suspects in Credit Card Abuse Case
THE WOODLANDS, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the two female suspects pictured below in connection with theft of debit/credit cards and personal identifying information. On December 14, 2022, the suspects entered a local business in the 18000 block of Interstate 45 in The Woodlands, Texas, posing as customers. One […]
25 News KXXV and KRHD
