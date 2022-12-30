ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Suspect wanted for shooting 2 officers in Brazos Co. taken into custody: Police

By Trenton Hooker, Chad Hayes, Paige Ellenberger
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago

wtaw.com

South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties

A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with indecent exposure

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old man is charged with indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. Waco Police Officers arrested 19-year-old Andrew Justice Smith on Friday. The department received multiple calls starting in September regarding a man exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city. The Special Crimes Unit investigated and identified the man as Smith.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop. 33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police report 14 homicides for 2022

Waco police report 7-month lull in homicides, approach end of year with 14. Curtis Freeman, 30, was shot Jan. 16 at a convenience store at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Road, and died of his injuries Jan. 21 at a local hospital. Eddie Bohannan, 24, was served a murder warrant in Freeman’s death while held in Falls County Jail on charges he shoot at a Falls County deputy who pulled him over Jan. 17. Bohannon was indicted on the murder charge in April.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

One person dead in Burleson County crash

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS confirmed with KBTX one person has died in a crash on Highway 60 in Burleson County. DPS said two vehicles were involved. Sources tell KBTX Highway 60 eastbound is closed just west of FM 3058. We are still working to gather more information.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

More Holiday Break Arrests

For the third time this year, a Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license. Online court records state that six weeks ago, 42 year old Christopher James Ramirez pleaded guilty to illegal driving last March and last July. On Tuesday, a SUV driven by Ramirez was stopped by a Texas A&M police (UPD) officer for having an outdated vehicle registration. According to the UPD arrest report, Ramirez told the officer his license was suspended and that he had no insurance on the vehicle. Ramirez is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond. Online court records show he is serving five years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
BRYAN, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Convicted Texas murderer blames comedian Jeff Ross for death sentence, asks Supreme Court to consider appeal in case

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether or not to take up a Texas case that argues footage captured in a jail was unfairly shown to jurors who gave out a death sentence. The footage was from Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail. One of the inmates in the special was Gabriel Hall, who was convicted of murdering Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife, Linda Shaar in 2015. While Hall was being held in Brazos County Jail, Ross filmed the special where he interviewed inmates, including Hall. The jury sentenced Hall to death after prosecutors played footage from the special during the sentencing stage that showed Hall joking about crime and murder.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

One dead, one hospitalized in one-vehicle crash

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old from College Station died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Texas DPS Troopers are investigating the crash which happened around 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Rd. Troopers say a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and drove off the road through a barbed wire fence and into a tree.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

RECKLESS: The Expert

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A cascade of problems. That’s how criminal justice expert and Sam Houston State University professor Mitchel Roth described the atmosphere within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that allowed a dangerous inmate to escape. Gonzalo Lopez, a cartel hitman and convicted killer, escaped from a...
CENTERVILLE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Suspects in Credit Card Abuse Case

THE WOODLANDS, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the two female suspects pictured below in connection with theft of debit/credit cards and personal identifying information. On December 14, 2022, the suspects entered a local business in the 18000 block of Interstate 45 in The Woodlands, Texas, posing as customers. One […]
